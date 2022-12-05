Driver Struck, Killed By Cars, Tractor-Trailer During Argument Outside Vehicle On I-95: Police

Maryland State Police are investigating the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A violent scene played out on I-95 in Maryland early on Sunday morning when a man attempting to assist a woman who wandered into the roadway during an argument on the side of the road was struck by multiple cars, state police announced.

Howard County resident Ceaser Alfred Charles Burke, 23, of Columbia, was pronounced dead after being struck by three vehicles - two of which fled the area - while offering aid to a woman he had been talking with in the shoulder of the roadway, police say.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a stretch of the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Intercounty Connector for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the road.

Officials say that the initial investigation determined that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of the roadway and “having a discussion outside their vehicle.”

During the course of the conversation, investigators said that the woman - whose name has not been released - for unknown reasons, entered I-95, prompting Burke to attempt to pull her back in the road.

While in the roadway, police say that Burke was struck by a black or grey Nissan Altima, which fled the scene. While still laying in the roadway, an unknown tractor-trailer also struck him, and also failed to stop.

After that, a third vehicle, a Honda CRV, struck Burke, though that driver pulled to the side of the road and called 911.

Burke was declared dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the fatal incident.

Anyone with information regarding any of the suspect vehicles, or who may have witnessed any of the collisions, has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at the College Park Barrack by calling (301) 345-3101.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.