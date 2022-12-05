ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I think this is a really wonderful thing that you're doing as far as having a total understanding of losing a fur baby. my fur baby will be 17 years old in January and I know he's getting up there in age. thank God I've been blessed with him all these years. he has been my total companion traveling everywhere being with me all the time except when I'm at work and sometimes he used to go to work with me and my family really is concerned about what is going to happen to me the day my dog moves on in life. I know he had a stroke and almost ended up in the hospital with that so what you doing is a wonderful thing and people really do need to understand when we lose our fur baby it hits it's harder than when we lose a human. thank you again and I'm sure your people will so appreciate it

News On 6

Norman Animal Shelter Says 'Goodbye' To Longest Resident

Tails were wagging as the Norman Animal Shelter said goodbye to their longest resident, Cora. Cora had spent 261 days in the shelter, and on Monday she was finally adopted. Animal Welfare officers said she made herself right at home in the car to her new home, and was ready to get out of there.
Aabha Gopan

Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa

A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
Mary Duncan

“No one wants to see this!” Man fired from prep cook job for giving food scraps to homeless man outside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Years ago I worked at a very busy family restaurant that was run by a horrible family. They were greedy misers, always doing everything to pinch a penny. They didn’t pay their staff a cent above minimum wage, they raised prices on menu items at least once a year, and you could forget about an “‘atta boy” or “good job” let alone a bonus.
Newsweek

'Sweet' Dog Mauled to Near Death Rescued From Pit Bull Fighting Ring

The heartwarming story of a dog that was rescued in Bahrain after he was discovered barely breathing has inspired people around the world. Sparrow is a pit bull and his long road to recovery started in May 2022 when Soha Al-Awadhi discovered him lying on the roadside. Al-Awadhi is a...
Lefty Graves

Woman gets fired from job at hospital for eating leftovers off of patients trays

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Hospital employees have many rules to follow to ensure their health and safety. One particular woman often ignored the rules, including the rule that hospital employees never eat anything while in a patient's room or off of the patient's plates.
Newsweek

Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears

A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog About to Be Returned to Shelter Has Us in Tears

Adopting a pet is a major responsibility because being a pet parent is not a simple job. Not only is it a years long commitment, but some animals can be more work than others, and adopting without doing prior research on the type of animal or breed can lead to some unpleasant surprises. One pup was briefly adopted by a family that was not prepared for her and was returned to the shelter a few days later.
