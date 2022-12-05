ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

CNN

Oxford Dictionary's 2022 word of the year is ...

Oxford Dictionary has announced "goblin mode" as its choice for 2022's Word of the Year after it opened voting to the public. The term is used to describe a type of behavior that is unapologetically lazy and self-indulgent. CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten explains.
The Independent

‘Her stylist doesn’t understand the internet’: Fans edit Kate Middleton’s ‘green screen’ dress from Earthshot Prize

The Duchess of Cambridge has fallen foul of the internet as a result of her choice of dress for Friday night’s Earthshot Prize.The ceremony took place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on 2 December and celebrated the Duke of Cambridge’s environmental charity of the same name. For the “green carpet”, Kate chose to wear a suitably green gown that featured an off-shoulder neckline and a slim fit.The Sabina Maxi Dress, as it’s called, is from Solace London and retails at $525 (£427). However, according to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress...
CBS News

The bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've broken down Amazon's bestselling books of 2022 as of today, and Colleen Hoover reigns supreme, with a whopping five...
CNN

Kwanzaa Fast Facts

Read CNN's Fast Facts on Kwanzaa and learn more about this African-American holiday celebrated each year from December 26 to January 1.
CNN

Christmas Fast Facts

Read CNN's Fast Facts about Christmas, a popular Christian holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.
Marie Claire

The Moving Moment Behind the Scenes at the Earthshot Prize Awards

Here in the U.S., the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards will begin streaming at 2 p.m. EST on PBS.org and the PBS app beginning on Monday, December 5. You can also catch it on the Earthshot Prize YouTube channel. (You’ll definitely want to make time to watch, first of all for the stories of the winners and nominees, but also for the star-studded presenters and performers, the stage—trust us, it’ll blow your mind!—and, oh yeah, the Prince and Princess of Wales.)
CNN

CNN

