Oxford Dictionary's 2022 word of the year is ...
Oxford Dictionary has announced "goblin mode" as its choice for 2022's Word of the Year after it opened voting to the public. The term is used to describe a type of behavior that is unapologetically lazy and self-indulgent. CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten explains.
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
Meghan Markle Cries as Netflix Trailer Cuts to Kate Middleton
The trailer for Meghan and Harry's new Netflix show was released in the middle of Kate and William's three-day trip to the U.S.
People are saying 'work of art' Netflix series is so good they've watched it four times
Christmas is the perfect time to snuggle up and binge-watch plenty of TV shows and movies. And some viewers have said that they’ve found one Netflix series that’s so binge-worthy that they’ve already watched it four times. Calling the series a ‘work of art’, one Netflix viewer...
Meghan Markle wears regal emerald 'Queen' necklace representing ‘passion' and 'honesty’
Duchess Meghan appeared in a photo with her latest podcast guest, American poet Amanda Gorman, wearing a necklace with a special meaning
‘Her stylist doesn’t understand the internet’: Fans edit Kate Middleton’s ‘green screen’ dress from Earthshot Prize
The Duchess of Cambridge has fallen foul of the internet as a result of her choice of dress for Friday night’s Earthshot Prize.The ceremony took place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on 2 December and celebrated the Duke of Cambridge’s environmental charity of the same name. For the “green carpet”, Kate chose to wear a suitably green gown that featured an off-shoulder neckline and a slim fit.The Sabina Maxi Dress, as it’s called, is from Solace London and retails at $525 (£427). However, according to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress...
George Clooney has a simple strategy for being a star in the age of social media
George Clooney has a surefire way for staying out of trouble as a public figure in the age of social media: stay off of it.
Swear words in different languages have one thing in common
Swear words lack the consonant sounds l, r, w and y across several languages -- including Chinese, English and Spanish, according to a new study from researchers at Royal Holloway, University of London.
The bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've broken down Amazon's bestselling books of 2022 as of today, and Colleen Hoover reigns supreme, with a whopping five...
Millennials And Gen X Are Sharing How They Had Fun As Teens Before The Internet, And Now, I Feel 10,000 Years Old
"The anticipation!!! I can feel it! Seconds ticking by, hand hovering over the phone receiver! One tiny blip of a ring — SNATCH!! And somehow out of breath from all that anxiety when you said 'hello.'"
Kwanzaa Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Kwanzaa and learn more about this African-American holiday celebrated each year from December 26 to January 1.
Christmas Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Christmas, a popular Christian holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.
New trailer for 'Harry & Meghan' released: Everything to know as Netflix docuseries faces criticism
Prince Harry and Meghan's upcoming Netflix docuseries now has a release date and a new trailer that draws comparisons to the late Princess Diana. The docuseries titled "Harry & Meghan is described by the streaming giant as sharing "the other side" of Harry and Meghan's "high-profile love story." Here is...
Little girl's 'pure joy' at spotting family in crowd is melting hearts online
A 3-year-old's jubilant reaction during a holiday performance is melting everyone's hearts online. Chelsea Krow shared a TikTok video of her daughter Emmy at her holiday dance recital earlier this week. In the accompanying caption, Krow wrote, "Pure joy when she finds her family in the crowd." As the video...
The Moving Moment Behind the Scenes at the Earthshot Prize Awards
Here in the U.S., the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards will begin streaming at 2 p.m. EST on PBS.org and the PBS app beginning on Monday, December 5. You can also catch it on the Earthshot Prize YouTube channel. (You’ll definitely want to make time to watch, first of all for the stories of the winners and nominees, but also for the star-studded presenters and performers, the stage—trust us, it’ll blow your mind!—and, oh yeah, the Prince and Princess of Wales.)
