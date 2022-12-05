Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for hilarious 'Father of the Bride' skit on 'SNL'
Steve Martin and Martin Short brought the funny as co-hosts of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
See moment Patti LaBelle was rushed off stage
A Patti LaBelle concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee was abruptly halted Saturday night when the star was rushed off the stage due to a bomb threat, organizers said.
Patti LaBelle is rushed off the stage during a concert in Milwaukee due to a bomb threat
A Patti LaBelle concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee was abruptly halted Saturday night when the star was rushed off the stage due to a bomb threat, organizers said.
New video reveals what Brittney Griner endured inside Russian penal colony
A video shows new details about Brittney Griner's life in a Russian penal colony. TJ Quinn, investigative reporter and senior writer for ESPN who reported on these details, joins CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
Amazon Studios: Ryan Andolina & Amanda Greenblatt Eye Exit, Punit Mattoo Mulls Move – The Dish
The aftershocks from the big executive restructuring at Amazon Studios continue. According to sources, former Head of Comedy Ryan Andolina, who last month was named Head of Comedy and Drama Development in the US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned team at Amazon Studios led by Nick Pepper, is in talks to leave, along with Amazon Studios comedy development executive Amanda Greenblatt. The two are rumored to be starting their own production company with a deal at Amazon. Punit Mattoo, another Amazon Studios comedy executive on Andolina’s former team, is said to be relocating to London to run the...
Georgia Holt, actor, singer and Cher’s mother, dies aged 96
The film and television performer had a close relationship with her famous daughter, and was married six times, including twice to Cher’s father
Adam Scott, Naomi Campbell, Aubrey Plaza among the celebrities honoring this year's CNN Heroes
CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Kelly Ripa are co-hosting the 16th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute, premiering live at 8 p.m. ET. They will be joined by more than a dozen celebrities, including actors Adam Scott of "Severance" and Aubrey Plaza of "The White Lotus" and supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell.
CNN Heroes Salutes: Madonna & Marie Da Silva
Madonna travels to see the Jacaranda Foundation in Malawi and visits with CNN Hero Marie Da Silva. Madonna's nonprofit Raising Malawi supports the school for orphaned and vulnerable children.
SNL: Steve Martin and Martin Short eulogize each other
During their "Saturday Night Live" monologue, dual hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short shared eulogies they have written for each other.
'Sort Of' is about a nonbinary millennial figuring life out. Its star hopes to change how we see each other
CBC and HBO Max sitcom "Sort Of" centers on a nonbinary child of Pakistani immigrants who is figuring life out. Creator and star Bilal Baig opens up about the show's second season and how it aims to reflect a universal experience.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0