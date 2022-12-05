ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

CBS Sports

Raiders vs. Rams NFL DFS: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football

Two teams who have had disappointing years will meet on Thursday Night Football as the Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams are devoid of many of their best players, but you can't say the same for Las Vegas, which has the likes of Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams. Both players lead their respective positions in NFL DFS points on DraftKings, while each ranks second in positional daily Fantasy football points on FanDuel. Which players like Adams, Jacobs, Derek Carr, Van Jefferson, Cam Akers, and Foster Moreau should be included in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for TNF? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14, 2022: Model says start Adam Thielen, but sit Devin Singletary

Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Dallas Cowboys high in the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Cowboys take on the Houston Texans, a team that's giving up 378.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. That means players like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott could be among the top Week 14 Fantasy football picks. But can you trust a player like Michael Gallup, who finished with 23 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' victory over the Colts last Sunday? A reliable set of Week 14 Fantasy football picks can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 14 Fantasy football start-sit decisions or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Before locking in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist

McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday

Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler, who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, both Beasley and Kessler should continue to see extended run.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work

Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sitting out Wednesday

Curry will miss Wednesday's game versus the Jazz due to left ankle soreness. Curry's absence will leave ample point guard minutes available for Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo. The label of soreness suggests it isn't a long-term issue, but it will be worth monitoring Curry's status ahead of Saturday's clash with the Celtics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice

Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.

