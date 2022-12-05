Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
Raiders vs. Rams NFL DFS: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football
Two teams who have had disappointing years will meet on Thursday Night Football as the Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams are devoid of many of their best players, but you can't say the same for Las Vegas, which has the likes of Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams. Both players lead their respective positions in NFL DFS points on DraftKings, while each ranks second in positional daily Fantasy football points on FanDuel. Which players like Adams, Jacobs, Derek Carr, Van Jefferson, Cam Akers, and Foster Moreau should be included in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for TNF? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
CBS Sports
Heat vs. Clippers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Los Angeles Clippers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at FTX Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14, 2022: Model says start Adam Thielen, but sit Devin Singletary
Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Dallas Cowboys high in the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Cowboys take on the Houston Texans, a team that's giving up 378.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. That means players like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott could be among the top Week 14 Fantasy football picks. But can you trust a player like Michael Gallup, who finished with 23 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' victory over the Colts last Sunday? A reliable set of Week 14 Fantasy football picks can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 14 Fantasy football start-sit decisions or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Before locking in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday
Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler, who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, both Beasley and Kessler should continue to see extended run.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sitting out Wednesday
Curry will miss Wednesday's game versus the Jazz due to left ankle soreness. Curry's absence will leave ample point guard minutes available for Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo. The label of soreness suggests it isn't a long-term issue, but it will be worth monitoring Curry's status ahead of Saturday's clash with the Celtics.
CBS Sports
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice
Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
Comments / 0