German robotics firm plans Cherokee County HQ, expansion

A German robotics company that serves the automotive industry said Monday it will expand in Cherokee County, where it will build a manufacturing center and North American headquarters.

Becker Robotic Equipment, which makes cabling and robotic machinery, will invest more than $30 million and create 137 new jobs at the facility in Canton, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. Becker has its global headquarters in Dülmen, Germany, and currently has an office in Norcross.

“Last year alone, the automotive industry created more than 16,000 jobs for hardworking Georgians across the state, and we’ll continue to build on that momentum,” Kemp said in the news release, citing figures that include expected jobs from the future Rivian and Hyundai electric vehicle factories.

Georgia enjoys strong economic ties to Germany, including in the automotive sector. Metro Atlanta is home to the North American headquarters of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, and Georgia is also home to numerous suppliers to German automakers that have manufacturing plants in the Southeast.

“Georgia’s business environment, particularly regarding e-mobility, has been critical in this regard,” Johan Broekhuijsen, a top Becker executive, said in the release. “The available workforce, business environment and support on all levels drove the decision to remain in the state.”

Becker plans to hire for sales positions as well as project engineers, technicians and staffers for support and human resources.

The new Becker facility will involve three buildings in The Bluffs at Technology Park in Canton and include solar panels as part of a clean energy strategy. Information about potential incentives were not immediately disclosed, but the company is likely to qualify for inducements that include tax credits for newly created jobs.

