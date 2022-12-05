Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
ROC the Future gets a new executive director
Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit ROC the Future has a new executive director, Brian Lewis. Lewis replaces Jackie Campbell, who retired as executive director after serving in that role since 2015. Lewis was introduced at an event on Friday at Monroe Community College. He spoke about the group’s mission...
13 WHAM
RIT and MCC host machinist workshop
Henrietta, N.Y. — The demand for skilled workers is high and there are opportunities right here in Rochester. Friday, Rochester Institute of Technology along with Monroe Community College and local businesses hosted a recruiting and workshop event to build the next class of machinists. The goal is to spread...
13 WHAM
Local businessman thanks RCSD teachers
Rochester, N.Y. — A local businessman is showing his appreciation for city school teachers while also honoring his mom's memory. Friday, 130 teachers and staff members at school 12 were treated to a catered lunch, courtesy of Jarrett Felton. In the past , teacher appreciation lunches were held a...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Woodworking Sale
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the annual Woodworking Sale this Saturday at Hope Hall. The once a year event features handcrafted items, such as toy, doll furniture, and holiday décor. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Woodworking Program at the school - which helps...
13 WHAM
Neighbors protest proposed Byrne Dairy at former Frear's Garden Center
Greece, N.Y. — A neighborhood in Greece is protesting a proposed gas station at the former Frear's Garden Center on Stone Road. BACKGROUND | Longtime Greece garden center closing 'with heavy hearts'. Several attended a town board meeting Tuesday night to voice their concerns. Byrne Dairy is looking to...
13 WHAM
Building not just a home, but a community
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - The mission of Flower City Habitat for Humanity isn't just about building individual homes - its goal is to help build up entire communities. The group joined with The Builders Exchange of Rochester on Tuesday, to dedicate a new home on Saxton Street. Future homeowners work...
13 WHAM
Santa feeling the squeeze of inflation in Western New York
Victor, N.Y. — Even Santa is feeling the squeeze of inflation this year with some people choosing to scale back their holiday spending. With the holiday season in full swing and prices on the rise, some shoppers are having to make the choice of whether to keep things the same or cut back on how much they stuff stockings this year.
13 WHAM
Assemblyman, local families call for more funding for early intervention providers
Rochester, N.Y. — Families and community leaders are banding together in a collective call for help. The Children's Agenda is pleading for the governor and state lawmakers to confront the shortage of service providers in the early intervention program for infants and toddlers with developmental delays or disabilities. Families...
13 WHAM
PAB appoints new interim executive director
Rochester, N.Y. — The Police Accountability Board has announced Sherry Walker-Cowart as the agency's new interim executive director. The interim role will steward the PAB's formation of crucial internal procedures, determine where the agency needs help to grow and outline a strategic planning process. Walker-Coward will bring more than...
13 WHAM
Longtime Monroe County District Attorney Howard Relin dies
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County's longest-serving district attorney is being remembered. Howard Relin, who served as the county's top prosecutor from 1983-2003, has died at age 81. Relin oversaw some of the biggest cases in local history, including the conviction of serial killer Arthur Shawcross and the prosecution of...
13 WHAM
Ginny Ryan honored with inaugural Go Red for Women Leadership Award
Rochester, N.Y. — More than 120 people rocked red to raise awareness of heart disease Thursday at the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon. The event has been an opportunity for women to share their experiences. The American Heart Association presented longtime 13WHAM anchor Ginny Ryan with the first-ever...
13 WHAM
Penfield woman killed in Onondaga County accident
Clay, N.Y. — New York State police say a woman from Penfield is dead after crashing a Camaro on Caughdenoy Road Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at 11:35 p.m. and Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was driving south on Caughdenoy Road at a fast speed when she missed a curve in the road and hit an embankment, crossing over Black Creek Road before hitting a utility pole, flipping, and landing in a yard.
13 WHAM
Man stabbed on Bernard Street; RPD look for person of interest
Rochester, N.Y — Rochester Police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 300 block of Bernard Street on Thursday evening. The victim, a 26-year-old man was found with at least one stab wound to the upper body. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, and RPD is currently looking...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Celebrating young readers
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on kindergarteners at Rochester's School #8. I helped the Arc of Monroe present each of them with a copy of Sibley's Christmas Adventure, along with their very own cuddly Sibley plush toy. Our Bright Spot shines on them, for making me feel...
13 WHAM
President, CEO of Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women retires
Brighton, N.Y. — The President and CEO of Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women has retired. Pam Baker has served in the role since January of 2019 and guided the school through the COVID pandemic. She will be available as an advisor through the end of the...
13 WHAM
Police investigating shooting in Rochester Public Market parking lot
Rochester, N.Y. — A 65-year-old man is in critical condition but is expected to survive after being shot on the city's northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a parking lot on Trinidad Street, near the Rochester Public Market, just before 4:20 p.m. Officers found evidence shots had been...
13 WHAM
Blood drive held in memory of fallen Officer Daryl Pierson
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Locust Club held a blood drive Wednesday in memory of fallen Officer Daryl Pierson, who was murdered in the line of duty in 2014. The ninth annual event comes amid a critical need for blood donations. "It's just a great thing, just something...
13 WHAM
Police say spikes found on Five Mile Line Road
Webster, N.Y. — Webster police announced on Friday they are investigating incidents linked to tire pressure spikes on Five Mile Line Road. Police said the spikes are triangular and they were found in the roadway. These spikes have four sharp points — with one point sticking straight upward.
13 WHAM
A little snow late this weekend
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We woke up to a little wet snow this morning around Rochester and it looks like we'll have another opportunity for some snow later this weekend. The rest of our Friday should be snow free with lots of clouds. The clouds will thin out some this afternoon with a little sunshine making a return to WNY. Tonight will be mainly clear with a low in the lower 20s.
