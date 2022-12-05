ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

ROC the Future gets a new executive director

Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit ROC the Future has a new executive director, Brian Lewis. Lewis replaces Jackie Campbell, who retired as executive director after serving in that role since 2015. Lewis was introduced at an event on Friday at Monroe Community College. He spoke about the group’s mission...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RIT and MCC host machinist workshop

Henrietta, N.Y. — The demand for skilled workers is high and there are opportunities right here in Rochester. Friday, Rochester Institute of Technology along with Monroe Community College and local businesses hosted a recruiting and workshop event to build the next class of machinists. The goal is to spread...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local businessman thanks RCSD teachers

Rochester, N.Y. — A local businessman is showing his appreciation for city school teachers while also honoring his mom's memory. Friday, 130 teachers and staff members at school 12 were treated to a catered lunch, courtesy of Jarrett Felton. In the past , teacher appreciation lunches were held a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Woodworking Sale

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the annual Woodworking Sale this Saturday at Hope Hall. The once a year event features handcrafted items, such as toy, doll furniture, and holiday décor. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Woodworking Program at the school - which helps...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Neighbors protest proposed Byrne Dairy at former Frear's Garden Center

Greece, N.Y. — A neighborhood in Greece is protesting a proposed gas station at the former Frear's Garden Center on Stone Road. BACKGROUND | Longtime Greece garden center closing 'with heavy hearts'. Several attended a town board meeting Tuesday night to voice their concerns. Byrne Dairy is looking to...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Building not just a home, but a community

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - The mission of Flower City Habitat for Humanity isn't just about building individual homes - its goal is to help build up entire communities. The group joined with The Builders Exchange of Rochester on Tuesday, to dedicate a new home on Saxton Street. Future homeowners work...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Santa feeling the squeeze of inflation in Western New York

Victor, N.Y. — Even Santa is feeling the squeeze of inflation this year with some people choosing to scale back their holiday spending. With the holiday season in full swing and prices on the rise, some shoppers are having to make the choice of whether to keep things the same or cut back on how much they stuff stockings this year.
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

PAB appoints new interim executive director

Rochester, N.Y. — The Police Accountability Board has announced Sherry Walker-Cowart as the agency's new interim executive director. The interim role will steward the PAB's formation of crucial internal procedures, determine where the agency needs help to grow and outline a strategic planning process. Walker-Coward will bring more than...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Longtime Monroe County District Attorney Howard Relin dies

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County's longest-serving district attorney is being remembered. Howard Relin, who served as the county's top prosecutor from 1983-2003, has died at age 81. Relin oversaw some of the biggest cases in local history, including the conviction of serial killer Arthur Shawcross and the prosecution of...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Ginny Ryan honored with inaugural Go Red for Women Leadership Award

Rochester, N.Y. — More than 120 people rocked red to raise awareness of heart disease Thursday at the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon. The event has been an opportunity for women to share their experiences. The American Heart Association presented longtime 13WHAM anchor Ginny Ryan with the first-ever...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Penfield woman killed in Onondaga County accident

Clay, N.Y. — New York State police say a woman from Penfield is dead after crashing a Camaro on Caughdenoy Road Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at 11:35 p.m. and Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was driving south on Caughdenoy Road at a fast speed when she missed a curve in the road and hit an embankment, crossing over Black Creek Road before hitting a utility pole, flipping, and landing in a yard.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Man stabbed on Bernard Street; RPD look for person of interest

Rochester, N.Y — Rochester Police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 300 block of Bernard Street on Thursday evening. The victim, a 26-year-old man was found with at least one stab wound to the upper body. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, and RPD is currently looking...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Celebrating young readers

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on kindergarteners at Rochester's School #8. I helped the Arc of Monroe present each of them with a copy of Sibley's Christmas Adventure, along with their very own cuddly Sibley plush toy. Our Bright Spot shines on them, for making me feel...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating shooting in Rochester Public Market parking lot

Rochester, N.Y. — A 65-year-old man is in critical condition but is expected to survive after being shot on the city's northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a parking lot on Trinidad Street, near the Rochester Public Market, just before 4:20 p.m. Officers found evidence shots had been...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Blood drive held in memory of fallen Officer Daryl Pierson

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Locust Club held a blood drive Wednesday in memory of fallen Officer Daryl Pierson, who was murdered in the line of duty in 2014. The ninth annual event comes amid a critical need for blood donations. "It's just a great thing, just something...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police say spikes found on Five Mile Line Road

Webster, N.Y. — Webster police announced on Friday they are investigating incidents linked to tire pressure spikes on Five Mile Line Road. Police said the spikes are triangular and they were found in the roadway. These spikes have four sharp points — with one point sticking straight upward.
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

A little snow late this weekend

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We woke up to a little wet snow this morning around Rochester and it looks like we'll have another opportunity for some snow later this weekend. The rest of our Friday should be snow free with lots of clouds. The clouds will thin out some this afternoon with a little sunshine making a return to WNY. Tonight will be mainly clear with a low in the lower 20s.
ROCHESTER, NY

