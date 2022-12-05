ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

More funding needed to finish homeless shelter project in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Students from seven Lane County high schools are participating in building temporary shelters for homeless individuals and to help lessen the homeless crisis. The project started over the summer, which gave teachers and school officials a full feel of what to expect and how to...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Rollover crash kills one in Saginaw

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in an early-morning single-vehicle rollover crash in Saginaw, north of Cottage Grove, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. The crash occurred at around 5:45 a.m. The sheriff's office says a blue Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound on E. Saginaw Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason in the 33000 block of E. Saginaw Road.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
nbc16.com

Heavy snowfall opens Willamette Pass Resort early

The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Armed man apprehended after threatening bystanders at Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he threatened bystanders at a Springfield hotel, the Springfield Police Department said in a media release. Around 4:20 p.m., Springfield police were dispatched to the Guest House Inn and Suites at 3350 Gateway regarding an armed, disorderly individual. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Police asking potential victims of embezzlement by Eugene tax business to come forward

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking local businesses who may have been the victims of embezzlement by a Eugene bookkeeper to come forward. In a news release, Eugene Police says the Financial Investigations Unit is investigating 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, who operates Eugene Tax Service Inc. Stout "failed to make tax payments for two separate business customers since 2019, but she was still collecting their tax money. She is reported to have taken money out of the business customers’ paychecks and directly deposited the funds to her own personal account, failing to upload funds to the state and federal websites, then spending the money."
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal train-pedestrian crash under investigation near Halsey

HALSEY, Ore. — An investigation is underway on Hwy 99N near Lake Creek Road south of Halsey into a fatal train-pedestrian crash Thursday morning. Linn County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of the incident that happened at 7:45 a.m. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells us that a Union...
HALSEY, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8

Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
nbc16.com

Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Jack Colletto receives Paul Hornung Award

The awards continue to pour in for Oregon State football. Wednesday, Jack Colletto, also known as Jack-hammer Colletto, the Swiss army knife for the Beavers was awarded the Paul Hornung Award; which is given to college football's most versatile player. Colletto showed up to OSU in 2018 as a quarterback,...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

15 Ducks receive All Pac-12 honors; Bo Nix left off 1st and 2nd teams

EUGENE, Ore. — For University of Oregon football, 15 Ducks received conference accolades, including three on the Pac-12 All-Conference 1st Team. Offensive linemen T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth, who played a key role in protection up front for the Ducks’ quarterbacks this year, surrendering just four sacks so far this season.
EUGENE, OR

