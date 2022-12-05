Read full article on original website
Lane County officials and community members discuss future mental health center
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Community members and a panel of Lane County officials met Thursday afternoon to discuss a stabilization center, which is set to be built on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Eugene. The center will be a 24/7 mental health facility, open to anyone for any reason...
More funding needed to finish homeless shelter project in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Students from seven Lane County high schools are participating in building temporary shelters for homeless individuals and to help lessen the homeless crisis. The project started over the summer, which gave teachers and school officials a full feel of what to expect and how to...
Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce offers support for child care capacity building grants
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce is offering support to those applying for upcoming child care capacity building grants, the organization said in their e-newsletter. Onward Eugene, in partnership with Quality Care Connections and the Early Childhood Hub of Lane County, is supporting local child...
Springfield now requiring registration of RVs providing temporary housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield announced it will now require private property owners hosting RVs on their property to register with the city in order for the city "to evaluate the need for this kind of temporary housing". The registration is free and includes providing contact information...
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
Rollover crash kills one in Saginaw
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in an early-morning single-vehicle rollover crash in Saginaw, north of Cottage Grove, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. The crash occurred at around 5:45 a.m. The sheriff's office says a blue Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound on E. Saginaw Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason in the 33000 block of E. Saginaw Road.
Heavy snowfall opens Willamette Pass Resort early
The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
Armed man apprehended after threatening bystanders at Springfield hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he threatened bystanders at a Springfield hotel, the Springfield Police Department said in a media release. Around 4:20 p.m., Springfield police were dispatched to the Guest House Inn and Suites at 3350 Gateway regarding an armed, disorderly individual. The...
EWEB board of commissioners to vote on decommissioning Leaburg Hydroelectric Project
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday, December 6, the general manager of Eugene Water and Electric Board, Frank Lawson, put forth a recommendation to the board of commissioners about discontinuing the electricity generator at the Leaburg. "In reality, we don't have an option to do nothing," said Lisa Krentz, EWEB...
Family of 5 stranded in the snow overnight while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A family of 5 was rescued by the Marion County Sheriff's Office after they were stranded in the snow overnight while looking for the perfect Christmas tree. On Sunday MCSO deputies were called to assist the family, who were stranded the day before in several...
Police asking potential victims of embezzlement by Eugene tax business to come forward
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking local businesses who may have been the victims of embezzlement by a Eugene bookkeeper to come forward. In a news release, Eugene Police says the Financial Investigations Unit is investigating 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, who operates Eugene Tax Service Inc. Stout "failed to make tax payments for two separate business customers since 2019, but she was still collecting their tax money. She is reported to have taken money out of the business customers’ paychecks and directly deposited the funds to her own personal account, failing to upload funds to the state and federal websites, then spending the money."
Springfield K9 Kirby apprehends car robbery suspect hiding under home's barbeque
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An armed car robbery suspect was apprehended in Springfield with the help of K9 Kirby after the suspect tried to flee from police through the yards of several homes. In a press release, Springfield Police say the man approached a coffee shop employee in the 800...
Fatal train-pedestrian crash under investigation near Halsey
HALSEY, Ore. — An investigation is underway on Hwy 99N near Lake Creek Road south of Halsey into a fatal train-pedestrian crash Thursday morning. Linn County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of the incident that happened at 7:45 a.m. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells us that a Union...
Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8
Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in fatal crash that killed EMT
A Eugene man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in a fatal crash that killed an EMT. In September of 2021 Shane McVay was driving a log truck on Highway 126 when the loaded trailer tipped over, killing 25-year-old Sarah Susman and injuring another man.
Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator
EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
Jack Colletto receives Paul Hornung Award
The awards continue to pour in for Oregon State football. Wednesday, Jack Colletto, also known as Jack-hammer Colletto, the Swiss army knife for the Beavers was awarded the Paul Hornung Award; which is given to college football's most versatile player. Colletto showed up to OSU in 2018 as a quarterback,...
Jonathan Smith named Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year; 19 Beavers earn all-conference honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — As the countdown to the beginning of bowl season continues, the Pac-12 announced their all-conference honors Tuesday. Oregon State dominated the list with 19 players making the cut, headlined by their coach. In Jonathan Smith’s 5th year as the head coach at his alma mater, he...
15 Ducks receive All Pac-12 honors; Bo Nix left off 1st and 2nd teams
EUGENE, Ore. — For University of Oregon football, 15 Ducks received conference accolades, including three on the Pac-12 All-Conference 1st Team. Offensive linemen T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth, who played a key role in protection up front for the Ducks’ quarterbacks this year, surrendering just four sacks so far this season.
