Related
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Why Dan Aykroyd Thinks His Great-Grandfather Is The Reason Ghost Hunting Shows Are So Popular
The "Ghostbusters" franchise has remained a staple of pop culture since the release of the original film in 1984. That first movie was something of an unexpected hit, grossing $295 million at the worldwide box office (per The Numbers) and garnering a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Most of the praise was directed at the visual effects and comedic performances of its principal cast, especially Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis. The film would prove popular enough to lead to a sequel in 1989, an attempted reboot in 2016, and a continuation of the original canon in 2021 with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Yet another sequel is scheduled for a December 2023 release (per The Hollywood Reporter).
Why Bernard Actor David Krumholtz Understandably Withdrew From The Santa Clause 3
Ask anyone what their favorite Christmas-themed movie is and chances are they'll shout out Disney's "The Santa Clause." Released in 1994 to critical acclaim, the Tim Allen-starring family romp saw an overworked man accidentally causing the death of Saint Nicholas himself. After wearing the jolly man's suit and delivering presents around the world, Allen's character fully assumed the role of Father Christmas. The Christmas flick grossed over $190 million at the box office (via The Numbers) and has become a holiday fixture, airing throughout the world during the winter season.
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
EW.com
Drew Barrymore wanted to reunite with Adam Sandler for Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are due for another cinematic pairing, and the former has an idea we're already dying to see. Three words: Planes, Trains ... (okay, four) and Automobiles. In the latest Drewber segment (see above) on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host and occasional movie star takes...
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
Kelsey Asbille Says Yellowstone Season 5 Will Redefine Kayce And Monica's Relationship With The Family
Taylor Sheridan and the "Yellowstone" writing team have, to date, taken no uncertain pleasure in physically, and emotionally tormenting any and every character they've conjured. And after four seasons of cattle driving, rodeo riding, political maneuvering, and perpetual death-dodging, one might be inclined to hope things are gonna settle down a bit for John Dutton and his beleaguered family. But this is "Yellowstone." And if the first four seasons of the show have taught us anything, it's that things can always get worse for the Duttons.
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
How Much Time Do The American Pickers Spend On The Road Filming?
One of the most endearing aspects of History's long-running reality series "American Pickers" is the way in which the show embodies the feeling of a cross-country road trip – taking viewers on a journey to experience some of the most interesting places and people in all of America. For...
The Ending of 'Wednesday,' Explained
Including the monster's identity, the big cliffhanger, and whether [spoiler] is really dead.
Luke Grimes Has The Whole Crew Of Yellowstone Laughing Between Takes
"Yellowstone" has emerged as easily one of the most popular shows of the last decade (via Parrot Analytics). Since it premiered back in 2018, the series has garnered such a passionate and consistent fanbase over the course of its 5 seasons that it has launched several spin-offs like "1883," "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," "1923," and "6666," all of which take place in the same historical fiction world of the mainline show.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Emancipation Before
Set in the 1800s in the American South during the Civil War, "Emancipation" tells the story of a runaway slave, Peter (Will Smith). After fleeing the plantation where he was whipped nearly to death, he makes the dangerous journey to the North and joins up with the Union Army in the fight to end slavery for all. This $120 million Apple TV+ original film was inspired by a true story and by an infamous photograph of a real slave's scarred back, which proved vital in the general public's perception of slavery during those turbulent times.
Does The Stone Family Name In Manifest Mean More Than You Think?
A world that seems so familiar is actually very different for the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who return home more than five years after their flight takes off. It's the mystery that sets the stage for "Manifest," a show that recently released the first part of its highly anticipated final season on Netflix. The show follows these passengers as they struggle and work to eventually adapt to the changes made to their friends and families during their disappearance. Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), her brother Ben (Josh Dallas), and his son Cal (Jack Messina) board the flight and are among the passengers who must adapt to this new normal.
How The Willow Series Found Unlikely Influences In H.P. Lovecraft And Stephen King
If you've been watching the new Disney+ fantasy adventure series "Willow," the belated followup to the cult 1988 film directed by Ron Howard with a story by George Lucas, you might not expect to see the names of two of the most famous horror authors of all time cited as influences on the show. The worlds of fantasy and horror have always been intertwined, but at first glance "Willow" would appear to be more on the side of J.R.R. Tolkien than H.P. Lovecraft (who's had a fair amount of direct adaptations of his work over the years). But the two authors are serving as "huge" influences on the show's world, according to Jon Kasdan, its creator, showrunner, and self-professed fan of the original movie.
Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Bring A Harrison Ford Movie To The Small Screen
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood right now. While the actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, it seems like his career has recently elevated, with new projects debuting one after another. After finishing out the 2010s playing the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal entered the 2020s with leading performances in Netflix's "The Guilty," Michael Bay's explosive action thriller "Ambulance," and most recently, Disney's animated "Strange World." With numerous upcoming projects, Gyllenhaal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
Eddie Redmayne Calls Marilyn Monroe's Performance In The Prince And The Showgirl 'Overwhelming'
Marilyn Monroe was more than just an actor — she was a dynamic personality whose eccentricity and playfulness engaged the world. When combining her natural charm with the motivations of the characters she played, the former model became a media sensation both on the screen and in her private life. Her many troubles including mental health struggles, abusive relationships, and addiction tell only one side of her brief life story that is still unfolding, as more fans continue to accumulate 60 years after her tragic death. Monroe's movies are few and far between, but her filmography combined with her star status still endures.
How COVID Brought The In The Dark Cast Even Closer Together
The CW series "In the Dark" may follow an often-underestimated blind woman who is actually a terrible person, but the cast is much friendlier in real life — partially for an unlikely reason. Perry Mattfeld plays Murphy Mason, a manipulative, unethical, hard-drinking woman who happens to be blind. As...
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes And Kelsey Asbille Gush Over Their Wonderful Partnership On The Show - Exclusive
On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.
Modern Family Star Ed O'Neill Recalls An Argument He Once Had With Gene Kelly
Ed O'Neill could have rested on his laurels after the long-running success of "Married... with Children" and simply made a pretty penny being typecast, but through his sheer talent and will to work, the actor has proven he's far more than Al Bundy. He was not only part of the ensemble of another highly successful sitcom with "Modern Family," but he's also racked up credits over the decades with names like John Hughes and David Mamet. The point is, O'Neill has been around the block more than a few times and he's showing no signs of slowing down.
What The Cast Of American Psycho Is Doing Today
"American Psycho" is a film teeming with intrigue, toxic masculinity, and a cast list that's as striking as the scene where a naked man chases a screaming prostitute with a chainsaw. The film was adapted from a novel written by Bret Easton Ellis, one of the best-known members of the "literary brat pack" whose books have spawned several films, also including "Less Than Zero" and "Rules of Attraction." "American Psycho" is about a New York financial executive whose soulless embrace of capitalism leads him to life as a murderous psychopath. It's about the sanitized narcissism that defined an era of corporate excess and moral ambiguity.
