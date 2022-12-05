Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati leaders to honor restaurateur Jeff Ruby with street naming ceremony
CINCINNATI — Councilmember Greg Landsman and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney will honor luxury dining restaurateur Jeff Ruby with a street naming ceremony. Ruby will be recognized for his contributions and dedication to the community through decades of influence on Greater Cincinnati's restaurant scene and his philanthropic efforts. The ceremony...
Fox 19
Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three iconic Tri-State businesses are coming together to create a heavenly destination in Northern Kentucky to offer food and entertainment. Braxton Brewing, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are set to open a joint destination in Union in late 2023, according to a press release from the companies.
linknky.com
Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center receives grant to extend their outreach through art
The Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center in Covington plans to use a $35,000 grant to continue off-campus art instruction and creative opportunities in local schools. The grant was given to Baker Hunt on behalf of the Charles H. Dater Foundation. The Dater Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that provide art and culture, education, healthcare, and social services in the Greater Cincinnati region.
linknky.com
Church turned house on Overton Street
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
WLWT 5
'Everything I have, you gave me, Cincinnati': Jeff Ruby thanks city for street dedication
CINCINNATI — The restaurant industry is tough, collaborative, passionate, and all about good taste. That comes close to defining one man and his steakhouse empire, but there is no one like Jeff Ruby. "Everything I have, you gave me, Cincinnati," Ruby said. He has decades of influence in the...
momcollective.com
Save Our Rink
Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman has new, furnished home thanks to local businesses
NORWOOD, Ohio — The holiday spirit is on full display inside one particular house in Norwood. Not only is a family that's been dealing with a host of challenges settling into the home, they're doing so in style – thanks to comfortable furniture that reflects Greater Cincinnati's generous nature.
WLWT 5
Braxton Brewing, Graeter's and Dewey's coming together for new dining spot
UNION, Ky. — Braxton Brewing, Graeter's Ice Cream and Dewey's Pizza all in one place? It's a Cincinnati dream come true, and it's coming together next year. The trifecta is joining together for a unique experience in the heart of Union, Kentucky. “We’re excited about our collaboration in Union....
linknky.com
16 Lot Southern Outpost at Newport on the Levee names brewmaster
Mason craft brewery 16 Lots which is opening a 16 Lots Southern Outpost at Newport on the Levee in spring 2023, announced its director of beverages and brewmaster. 16 Lot President Mike Burton confirmed that Chris Mitchell would fulfill the role. Mitchell comes to the brewery after serving as the Head of Production at OTR Still House for the last five years.
wvxu.org
WKRC-TV devotes hour to 'Sister Blandina Segale: A Cincinnati Saint'
The Sisters of Charity nun under consideration for sainthood taught in a Colorado Territory school in the 1870s, and encountered outlaw Billy the Kid and 'frontier justice,' before founding Cincinnati's Santa Maria Institute. Until August, Good Morning Cincinnati co-anchor Bob Herzog had never heard of Sister Blandina Segale, the Cincinnati...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas Women’s Club to be considered for National Register of Historic Places
The Fort Thomas Women’s club will be considered for a National Register of Historic Places listing during a Dec. 12 meeting of the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board. The club is a three-story building consisting of the 1908 structure and a 1925 addition designed by Harry Hake in a...
wvxu.org
Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades
Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
linknky.com
Ryle High marching band performs in Hawaii for Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
Pearl Harbor, a day that “will live in infamy,” famously said by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, is commemorated every Dec. 7, and Ryle High School was one of the few bands selected nationwide to participate in the national memorial parade. On Dec. 7, 1941, 2,402 Americans died...
WLWT 5
Walnut Hills High School teacher apologizes for resurfaced racist tweets
CINCINNATI — A controversy is brewing regarding some old social media posts by a Walnut Hills High School math teacher. The posts are laced with racist and homophobic language. The original tweets are from about 10 years ago when the teacher was a teenager, but many parents and students...
Cincinnati Herald
No place for sadness… here
Recognition from The West End, Cincinnati State and The World. The Alumni Association of Central High and Courter Tech pay honor, appreciation and offer blessings to our Past President Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens and his Family. Today, sadness found no resting place. Today a Memorial was held to Celebrate...
Cincinnati Herald
Greater Cincinnati Executive Business Accelerator announces 2022 graduates
Contributed by Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky African American Chamber. The Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce, ArtsWave, and the Collective Empowerment Group (CEG) are proud to announce ten new graduates of the 2022 class of the Greater Cincinnati Executive Business Accelerator (E.B.A.). The E.B.A. is a six-month program, founded...
WKRC
University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy partners with city on compost project
The city of Fort Thomas is partnering with the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy on a unique program that seeks to benefit people throughout Northern Kentucky. The compost program uses leaf waste to create mulch, which has been made available free of charge to homeowners and businesses. The nonprofit is spearheading...
