Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Purivitae Ventures to Acquire Quadropress
Purivitae Ventures, a St. Louis, CA-based supplier of a partnership and funding platform in shopper healthcare and wellness merchandise and types, acquired Quadropress, an eCommerce enterprise that sells exercise units and associated equipment. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With its product lineup, its massive group of devoted...
aiexpress.io
TessPay Acquires Create.iF
TessPay, a Fort Myers, FL-based supplier of a safe funds platform, acquired Create.iF, a Birmingham, UK-based building and property consultancy firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, TessPay will increase past its wholesale telecom enterprise that processes roughly $20 million in month-to-month cross border voice...
aiexpress.io
Brightworks IT Acquires Key Technology Solutions
Brightworks IT, New York-based Cloud Fairness Group’s portfolio firm, acquired Key Expertise Options, a Michigan-based supplier of managed IT companies. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Led by CEO Jenny Regan and co-founder Duane Lambert, Key Expertise Options gives managed IT companies and options for small- and...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
Hyundai Announces New EV Battery Partnership In The US
Hyundai and SK On have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which outlines the strategic partnership the two companies will take to secure an ample supply of EV batteries in the US. Under the MOU, both parties will cooperate to build the batteries that will find their way into Hyundai...
electrek.co
BYD confirms plans to build passenger EVs at one or two factories in Europe
Months after publicly announcing expansions outside of China into Japan and Europe, a BYD executive has confirmed the automaker’s intentions to build EVs at not just one but possibly two separate factories in Europe. The executive was also very candid about BYD’s future, its comparisons to Tesla, and how it intends to expand overseas.
aiexpress.io
15Five Receives Strategic Investment from ServiceNow
15Five, a San Francisco, CA-based holistic efficiency administration firm, acquired a strategic funding from ServiceNow. This provides to the $52M Collection C spherical 15Five introduced in July. The funding will speed up the corporate’s ongoing product improvement, spanning its holistic efficiency administration software program platform and built-in supervisor coaching and training.
mrobusinesstoday.com
C&L Aviation Group acquires ACLAS Technics
This latest acquisition of ACLAS Technics made by C&L is a continuation of the company’s growth plans which includes expanding its product and service offerings globally. C&L Aviation Group has announced the purchase of ACLAS Technics, a UK-based company that offers structural component repair and overhaul for multiple aircraft types. This latest acquisition made by C&L is a continuation of the company’s growth plans which includes expanding its product and service offerings globally. ACLAS Technics offers services to a wide range of aircraft such as ATR 42, ATR 72, P-8 Poseidon, B737, B747, B757, B777, A320, A330, and more. C&L Aviation Group is an approved supplier and maintenance facility for aircraft customizations and conversions.
aiexpress.io
Sonatus Raises $75M in Second Funding
Sonatus, a Sunnyvale, CA-based automotive software program firm, raised $75M in Second funding. The spherical was led by Hon Hai Know-how Group. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development, broaden operations and its enterprise attain. Led by CEO Jeffrey Chou, Sonatus is accelerating automobile...
PV Tech
Tigo Energy to go public on Nasdaq after business merger with Roth CH Acquisition IV
Module-level solar electronics supplier Tigo Energy is due to become a publicly listed company after signing an agreement for a business combination with Roth CH Acquisition IV, a US$117 million special purpose acquisition company. The deal is expected to see the company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TYGO,...
tedmag.com
DistributED: Futures Group, Electric Vehicles
NAED’s Futures Group, which held a packed-house in-person meeting at NAED’s recent Eastern Region Conference, is planning its next Office Hours event on December 8 at 1pm Central Time. This special podcast previews the next topic for the Futures Group, which is Electric Vehicles: Potential and Potential Roadblocks.
1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker
Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Drata Raises $200M in Series C Funding; Valued At $2 Billion
Drata, a San Diego, CA-based supplier of a steady safety and compliance automation platform, raised $200M in Collection C funding. The newest spherical doubles Drata’s valuation to $2 billion since its Collection B in November 2021. The spherical was led by ICONIQ Development and GGV Capital, with participation from...
takeitcool.com
Global Civil Engineering Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Civil Engineering Market Growth, Size, Share, Trend, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global civil engineering market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like services, applications, customers, and major regions. The report studies the...
techaiapp.com
American Battery Factory’s first ‘gigafactory’ inches toward reality • TechCrunch
Over the course of a decade, ABF says it will pump around $1.2 billion into the facility, claiming it will be the “country’s largest gigafactory” for lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells when it’s completed, with a footprint of about 2 million square feet. ABF estimates it’ll eventually bring 1,000 additional jobs to the city.
aiexpress.io
Ekso Bionics buys Parker Hannifin’s exoskeleton business for $10M
Ekso Bionics Holdings has bought the Indego exoskeleton line and the remainder of Parker Hannifin’s Human Movement and Management (HMC) enterprise unit. The $10 million deal contains the deliberate growth of robotic-assisted orthotic and prosthetic gadgets, the businesses stated. “The strategic acquisition of Parker’s uniquely-powered and adjustable Indego exoskeletons...
aiexpress.io
How ROS 2 fixed a robot arm’s latency, jerky motions
Optimax Techniques is America’s largest optics prototype producer within the medical, protection, and house industries. Optimax optics are aboard Mars rovers, Pluto New Horizons, Tess, ROMAN, Mercury messenger, the ISS, and extra – if it has a lens and goes to house, Optimax in all probability manufactured it. In fact, Optimax additionally provides customized lenses right here on Earth for analysis and protection.
aiexpress.io
Speiz Raises €1.3M in Seed Funding
Speiz, an Oslo, Norway-based proptech startup, raised €1.3M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by F-LOG Ventures with participation from Iron Wolf Capital and Angel Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed establishing its market for industrial warehouse actual property in Norway and...
Comments / 0