How to Watch Morocco Vs. Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to kick off on Saturday and Portugal and Morocco are bound to give fans a spectacular show. Match 60 of the tournament will see Yassine Bounou and Morocco returning to the pitch after stopping three of four penalty kicks during their round of 16 clash vs. Spain. Portugal is riding high after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.
Croatia Beats Brazil in Penalty Kicks to Continue World Cup Run
Croatia officially owns the penalty shootout. Its most recent shootout victory -- beating Brazil 4-2 -- has landed its a spot in the World Cup semifinals. It took more than 100 minutes of play by the quarterfinal matchup between these two teams did not disappoint. From the opening kickoff, Brazil...
Unbelievable Brazil-Croatia World Cup Match Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
Fans got a front-row seat to an unbelievable quarterfinals clash on Friday between World Cup favorites Brazil and Croatia. But it was Croatia who came out victorious, defeating Neymar and Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. Brazil has now lost in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five tournaments and Croatia is on to another semifinal appearance.
Neymar's Extra Time Goal Gives Brazil Breakthrough, Ties Pelé Record
After more than 100 minutes of narrow misses and blocked shots, Brazil finally found the back of the net in stoppage time of the first extra time period. It was Neymar -- of course -- who delivered the artistic goal for the South American nation. Teammate Lucas Paquetá snuck the...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 9
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Soccer fans … it’s time to plan your watch parties. We have officially reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s been a wild ride...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Biggest Upsets of the 2022 World Cup
The 2022 World Cup has been a rollercoaster, giving fans around the world the thrill of a lifetime. This year's iteration of the prestigious event has seen numerous upsets since its start on Nov. 20, beginning with wild results in the group stage. The unpredicted victories have continued into the...
Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss
While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
Neymar to Pelé, the History of Brazilian Footballers Mononyms
Neymar, Pelé, Kaká -- what do these Brazilian soccer icons have in common?. If you said that they're FIFA World Cup legends known by just one name, you are correct. The list of notable past and present Seleção players who are known by one name include World Cup-winning stars like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario, Zico, among many others.
‘Don't Stop the Belief': Croatia Relishes Comeback Win Over Mighty Brazil
Croatia just shocked the world. Well, the rest of the world. The Croatians on the field during Friday's upset World Cup quarterfinal win over Brazil always believed. "Definitely something special," Croatian defender Dejan Lovren said after the victory. "Against the favorite for the World Cup. To win it against Brazil, a fantastic team."
Watch: Video Shows Brittney Griner Being Exchanged for Russian Arms Dealer
Russia freed Brittney Griner on Thursday, and edited video released by Russian state media shows the moment the WNBA star is exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout at an airport in Abu Dhabi.. Bout walks toward the camera after the exchange, accompanied by two men whose faces are blurred....
Turkey Is Stopping Oil Not Under Russian Sanctions, Raising Global Energy Market Supply Concerns
All but one of the roughly 20 loaded crude tankers recently waiting to cross through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait were carrying Kazakh-origin oil, which is not under a Russian oil price cap policy. Tanker congestion is estimated to be holding up over 20 million barrels of oil equaling $1.2 billion. On...
What to Expect Next as China Relaxes Covid Controls
National authorities announced Wednesday sweeping changes to make it easier to travel domestically, keep businesses operating and allow Covid patients to quarantine at home. The path forward for China to reopen may take a few months, with a surge in infections likely, Goldman Sachs Chief China Economist Hui Shan and a team said in a Dec. 4 report.
European Central Bank Warns That an EU Gas Price Cap Risks Financial Stability
The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
Ranking the Four Quarterfinal Matchups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
And then there were eight. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to dwindle to its closing stages, and next up is the quarterfinals where eight nations remain. Brazil, England, France, Argentina, Portugal, Netherlands, Morocco and Croatia are all in the mix for World Cup glory, but each have tough matchups looming in order to make dreams turn into reality.
Who Is the ‘Merchant of Death' and Why Was He in Illinois? What to Know
A Russian arms dealer known around the world as the "Merchant of Death" spent years in Illinois before a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia set him free. Bout is widely known abroad for having fueled some of the world’s worst conflicts. In Russia, however, he's seen as a swashbuckling businessman who was unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S. sting operation.
