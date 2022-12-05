ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers

After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
Here Are the Best Remaining 2022-23 MLB Free Agents

Here are the best remaining MLB free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big-money deals are being handed out left and right in 2022-23 MLB free agency. There have been a pair of $300-plus million deals struck, with Aaron Judge returning to the New York Yankees for $360 million and Trea Turner jumping from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Philadelphia Phillies for $300 million.
MLB Free Agent Tracker: Full List of 2022-23 Offseason Signings

MLB free agent tracker: Full list of 2022-23 offseason signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. MLB’s hot stove is downright scalding so far this offseason. A handful of the best players in baseball have been on the move already, while the biggest name in the 2022 free agent class decided to stay put.
What Happened to the Chicago Honey Bears Cheerleaders?

What happened to the Honey Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ever noticed that the Bears don’t have cheerleaders on the sidelines during their games? You may have heard about the “Honey Bears” from the Super Bowl era, and seen photos of Bears cheerleaders at the Superdome as the Bears celebrated their 46-10 drubbing of the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. But that was the last time the Honey Bears took the field.
