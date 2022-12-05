Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
White Sox Land Pitcher Nick Avila From Giants in Rule 5 Draft
White Sox land Giants pitcher in Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox selected San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Avila with their Rule 5 Draft pick at this year's winter meetings. Avila, 25, was selected in 2019 by the Giants out of Cal State University....
Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers
After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
Ex-Cub Willson Contreras Has ‘Goose Bumps' Over Replacing Yadi Molina
Contreras discusses leaving Cubs for Cards, replacing Yadi originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras discussed his departure from the Cubs to the Cardinals and replacing longtime St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina in a Players’ Tribune piece posted Thursday. Contreras who spent his first 14 professional seasons in...
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
Here Are the Best Remaining 2022-23 MLB Free Agents
Here are the best remaining MLB free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big-money deals are being handed out left and right in 2022-23 MLB free agency. There have been a pair of $300-plus million deals struck, with Aaron Judge returning to the New York Yankees for $360 million and Trea Turner jumping from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Philadelphia Phillies for $300 million.
MLB Free Agent Tracker: Full List of 2022-23 Offseason Signings
MLB free agent tracker: Full list of 2022-23 offseason signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. MLB’s hot stove is downright scalding so far this offseason. A handful of the best players in baseball have been on the move already, while the biggest name in the 2022 free agent class decided to stay put.
Cubs' David Ross' Amusing Live Reaction to Cody Bellinger Signing
Ross' amusing live reaction to Cubs' Bellinger signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross proved to have great timing when he joined MLB Network's "Intentional Talk" Tuesday live at the Winter Meetings. Shortly after Ross sat down with Stephen Nelson and Kevin Millar, news broke the...
Cardinals, Astros Among 3 Teams With Offers to Willson Contreras
SAN DIEGO — Could Cubs fans worst nightmare come true when it comes to Willson Contreras’ landing spot in free agency?. The answer could come as soon as this week — perhaps within hours of whenever the A’s finally close a deal on a trade of their widely coveted Gold Glove catcher, Sean Murphy.
What Happened to the Chicago Honey Bears Cheerleaders?
What happened to the Honey Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ever noticed that the Bears don’t have cheerleaders on the sidelines during their games? You may have heard about the “Honey Bears” from the Super Bowl era, and seen photos of Bears cheerleaders at the Superdome as the Bears celebrated their 46-10 drubbing of the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. But that was the last time the Honey Bears took the field.
