What happened to the Honey Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ever noticed that the Bears don’t have cheerleaders on the sidelines during their games? You may have heard about the “Honey Bears” from the Super Bowl era, and seen photos of Bears cheerleaders at the Superdome as the Bears celebrated their 46-10 drubbing of the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. But that was the last time the Honey Bears took the field.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO