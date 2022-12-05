ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winter cocktails can be a lot of fun!

By Pat Evans
Grand Rapids Magazine
Grand Rapids Magazine
 4 days ago

In the summer, it’s easy for a drink to be too heavy and become a drag in the high humidity heat of the Michigan sun. The winter, however, offers a chance to let it all happen to add some warmth to the frigid air.

The ingredients can be few, with a key piece adding a major differentiator.

Caramel Spiced Apple Cider

There is no real recipe for this, it’s really how an individual sees fit. Ingredients are as follows:

Apple Cider

Caramel Vodka (or, to really kick it up a notch, Duke & Dame Salted Carmel Whiskey)

Cinnamon Stick

Served: Hot or Cold.

Irish coffee

4 oz. Hot coffee (preferably brewed strong)

1.5 oz Irish Whiskey

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 oz heavy cream, whipped

Method: Put brown sugar in mug, pour in coffee, then whiskey. Stir. Float the heavy cream, preferably lightly whipped and still creamy. Optional: Shaved chocolate on top of cream.

Cranberry Ginger Mimosa

2 oz ginger beer

2 oz cranberry juice

Sparkling wine

Sugared Cranberries

Method: Combine liquids in champagne flute. Garnish with sugared cranberries.

A classic summer cocktail, the gin & tonic, can also easily be added into the holiday flair with some cranberry juice, or even just a few cranberries.

Recipes by: Pat Evans, Liquor.com

Grand Rapids Magazine

Drinks with Pat

This week, I caught up with Essence Restaurant COO and Beverage Director Tristan Walczewski, one of the only Master Sommeliers around West Michigan, to see what he’s thinking about his wine choices heading into the holiday season.
Grand Rapids Magazine

Grand Rapids Magazine

