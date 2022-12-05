Read full article on original website
bkreader.com
A Hero’s Homecoming: An Evening with Angela Davis in Fort Greene
Angela Y. Davis, the iconic activist at the center of the Black Liberation, feminist, queer and prison abolitionist movements, was welcomed for an on-stage conversation with political scholar Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Fort Greene on Friday. The event was more than just a book talk...
Comedy Club Carolines on Broadway shutting down
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Beloved comedy club Carolines on Broadway is shutting down, the club announced Tuesday night. The last show will be on Dec. 31. Carolines on Broadway has been in Times Square since 1992. Before that, the club was in Chelsea and in South Street Seaport. Owner Caroline Hirsch is not renewing the lease […]
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
One of Brooklyn’s oldest homes, asking $4M, faces a murky future
It’s been called the best preserved Dutch Colonial landmark in Brooklyn — a storied farmhouse predating the American Revolution. Over its more than two and a half centuries, the elegantly proportioned Wyckoff-Bennett Homestead — with its gently curved roof, dormer windows and columned porch perched incongruously amid the humming traffic and bustling apartment blocks of the borough’s Madison section — has housed only three families since 1766. But to the dismay of local preservationists, that’s now history. Emptied of its antiques, damaged by vandalism and in a state of disrepair, the historic property, now priced at $4 million, faces an uncertain future as...
When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar. Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons. The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
Star power! Jay-Z joins Times Square team bidding for prized NYC casino
SL Green and Caesars Entertainment have a glam new partner in their hoped-for Times Square casino — Brooklyn-born billionaire rapper and entertainment impresario Jay-Z and his Roc Nation, Realty Check has learned. The three-way partnership, to be announced at SL Green’s annual investor conference on Monday, marks a dramatic twist in the developer’s and Caesars’ quest to launch a casino at SL Green’s 1515 Broadway office tower. (They’re among a half-dozen teams that are also expected to submit proposals to the state for a first full-scale casino in the Big Apple.) Although details have yet to be spelled out, Jay-Z and his team are expected...
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
NBC New York
NYC Is The Worst Major City in US For College Students
New York City was recently ranked atop the list of world's most expensive cities — so imagine trying to navigate it as a college student on a tight budget. Because of that very high cost of living, NYC was rated as the worst big college city in America, according to WalletHub. Out of the 66 major cities across the country that were part of the study, the five boroughs ranked dead last when it comes to being student-friendly, finishing behind cities like Detroit, Memphis and Corpus Christi, Texas.
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
cityandstateny.com
Meet the Orthodox Jewish woman trying to unseat Inna Vernikov in NYC
New York City Council candidate Amber Adler is no stranger to finding ways to connect with others amid public pressure to go away. As an Orthodox Jewish woman running for the southern Brooklyn District 48 seat, Adler weathered a barrage of messages attempting to discredit her campaign as she ran in 2021. When a group of men protested outside her home, she took her two sons to a local mall for the day. When local news refused to publish her photo for religious reasons – a fairly common trend in Orthodox neighborhoods to not share photos of women and girls in the press – she had someone drive a billboard around the community featuring an image of herself and her children instead. Now, with Adler running to represent the largely Orthodox Jewish community a second time in 2023, she’s also once again finding non-traditional ways to get her name and work into the world – this time with a role in the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
Pete Davidson just listed his New York condo for nearly $1.3M: peek inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
Hidden' Haunted Bar in Grand Central Station Is a True Piece of History
Supposedly even ghosts stop by for cocktails.
stupiddope.com
Cash Only’s Cannabis XXXmas Market | New York City Event
The event is going down on Saturday, December 17th at a private location in the LES. If you RSVP here, the address will be shared over email as we get closer to the event date. The market will feature 30+ vendors, including folks selling clothes, jewelry, zines, food, and cannabis. All the cultural food groups, not just weed brands.
newyorkbeacon.com
Teen Subway Surfer Dies After Falling Off Roof of NYC Train Car In Dangerous Trend Among Black and Hispanic Youths: ‘Choose Other Avenues to Have Some Fun’
A 15-year-old New York student lost his life subway-surfing on a Brooklyn elevated train. Officials notice this dangerous trend becoming more and more popular in the city that never sleeps despite several accidents claiming the lives of teens. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Kavon Wooden lost his life after performing a...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks
The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
anash.org
Wedding: Haim – Stone
The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
