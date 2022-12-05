Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Union Christian Academy closes for grades 7-12 due to high number of illnesses
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Christian Academy in Farmerville cancelled classes Wednesday for grades 7-12. The staff made the decision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The decision was due to a high number of students experiencing flu-like symptoms and absences. Elementary grades remained in session while the staff deep cleaned around the high school building on Dec. 7.
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana leaders review solutions for climate change during summit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a two-year hiatus, the Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX) is back for its 17th annual Smart Growth Summit. Some of the greatest minds met under one roof to brainstorm how to make Louisiana a better place to live. This summit united experts and...
NOLA.com
A 'wild' Shreveport election ends Saturday when Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux will be mayor
SHREVEPORT — Based on recent history, Greg Tarver should be coasting to victory Saturday to be the next mayor of Shreveport, the state’s third largest city. Like Tarver, the current mayor and his two predecessors have all been Black Democrats, and Black people constitute a slender majority of Shreveport’s registered voters.
iheart.com
Shreveport public school teacher enjoys confusing kids over gender issues
Remember all those bizarre news stories about public school teachers exposing young children to trans political causes? Its even https://twitter.com/KennethRWebster/status/1600464035190824960. An elementary school teacher wrote on Facebook that seeing children confused about their teacher’s gender is enjoyable, according to a report. Blaine Banghart teaches music at University Elementary School...
Louisiana high school on 3rd lockdown in 2 days due to threats
Beau Chêne High School is on lockdown for the 3rd time this week due to a bomb threat.
ktalnews.com
Mitchell-Gweah elected new Stamps mayor
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday. Mitchell-Gweah elected new Stamps mayor. Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Baffled why Amendment 1 is on the ballot
I felt compelled to write this letter because of a mail-out I recently received briefly describing three constitutional amendments that voters are asked to consider Saturday. I fail to understand why Amendment No. 1 is even on the ballot. The Louisiana Constitution clearly defines the “right to vote” for Louisiana voters, citing one exception. This proposed amendment on the mail-in ballot I received identifies Article 1, Section 10, as the target of the proposed amendment. What is there to amend since it is already Louisiana law that “every citizen of the state, upon reaching 18 years of age, shall have the right to register and vote…” This statement is self-explanatory since it disqualifies non-U.S. citizens.
q973radio.com
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Honors Remarkable Shreveport Woman
A remarkable Shreveport woman was recognized by Governor John Bel Edwards, in a contest organized by our news partners at KTAL NBC 6. Lynn Stevens is the director of workforce development for Goodwill industries and is being honored at the Gold Awards Ceremony. The awards pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability community.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
klax-tv.com
Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville
Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville on 28 East. They recently purchased the building that Bug Blasters had occupied since 1994. The City of Pineville says they are looking forward to having this business in Pineville that has been in Central Louisiana for over 100 years.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
Okay, here us out...a Buc-ee's in Acadiana. Mais that sounds real nice.
ktalnews.com
First Fazoli’s restaurant in Louisiana coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Quick-service American-Italian restaurant chain Fazoli’s is opening its first location in Louisiana in Shreveport. For those familiar with the Kentucky-based franchise, its famous unlimited breadsticks, creamy pasta and pizzas are all fan favorites. The fast-casual chain has more than 220 restaurants across 27 states, topping 1.5 million in sales this year. The new location in Shreveport is slated to open by the end of 2023.
KSLA
Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
Louisiana awarded up to $113 million to support small business growth
The U.S Treasury announced it has approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal support for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion SSBCI.
ktalnews.com
Domestic Violence Prevention needs donations for annual Santa Store
Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. needs the community’s help to bring some Holiday joy to kids affected by Domestic violence. Domestic Violence Prevention needs donations for …. Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. needs the community’s help to bring some Holiday joy to kids affected by Domestic violence. Mickey: Cowboys pass...
KTBS
2 announce resignations from Webster Parish Police Jury
MINDEN, La. - Minden Mayor-elect Nick Cox announced at Tuesday's Webster Police Jury meeting it would be his last since he was resigning in preparation of taking the oath of office as mayor after the first of the year. “My wife asked me this morning if I was sad about...
kalb.com
LCU mourns loss of Professor Tim Roper
PINEVILLE, La. - With great sorrow, Louisiana Christian University announces the death of longtime faculty member Tim Roper, who died Monday, Dec. 5, after an extended illness following surgery a year ago. Roper was a professor of art for 18 years at LCU, teaching painting and drawing, and graphic and...
