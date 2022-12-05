Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Arrests made after stolen vehicle crashes
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two men are arrested after a stolen vehicle crashes on Main Avenue in Fargo Thursday afternoon. Police say an officer saw what he believed to be a stolen vehicle. While trying to confirm that, the vehicle tried to onto Main, lost control and crashed into the median.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested after crashing stolen vehicle on Main Avenue in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A patrol officer in Fargo had to call for backup, after he said people in a stolen vehicle were being uncooperative after a crash. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was on routine patrol in the 3800 block of Main Avenue when they noticed a vehicle that was possibly stolen was driving next to him.
740thefan.com
2 arrested after crashing stolen car, resisting arrest
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle on Main Avenue Thursday afternoon and then resisting arrest. Fargo Police said an officer saw what he believed to be a stolen vehicle driving next to him near Main Avenue. While he was confirming whether the vehicle was stolen, the driver of the vehicle tried to turn eastbound on Main Avenue, but lost control and crashed into the median.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Possible crash, car fire on I-94 near West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned of a possible car fire or accident just west of West Fargo near mile marker 343 on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has told us more details on the incident are expected in the coming hours, and ask you to plan ahead if you are heading westbound on the roadway for the time being.
740thefan.com
WB I-94 closed for 30 minutes Friday morning after semi catches fire
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Westbound Interstate 94 just west of the Main Avenue exit was closed for a short time Friday morning after a semi-truck caught fire. The semi truck hauling steel tubing on a trailer was traveling west on I-94 this morning when the driver noticed the truck’s lights and electrical components had stopped working. The driver, a 30-year-old Fargo man, pulled to the right shoulder and stopped at which time he noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver exited the cab and attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.
wdayradionow.com
Murder charge upheld for man accused of McHenry hit-and-run
(McHenry, ND) -- A murder charge is being upheld for a man accused of killing a teen in a hit-and-run in McHenry. The judge found 41-year-old Shannon Brandt intended to drive his vehicle forward when he allegedly ran over and killed 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in September.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police
(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
valleynewslive.com
One seriously hurt after car crash in Steele County
STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in the hospital and facing DUI charges following a car accident in Steele County. The Highway Patrol say the 29-year-old man from Luverne entered a ditch near Hope just before midnight on December 6 and was ejected as his pickup rolled.
newsdakota.com
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
valleynewslive.com
Missing vehicle tied to Moorhead murder case has been found
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says the vehicle tied to a murder in Moorhead last week has been found. The victim’s car, a 2016 black Honda Pilot, was missing from the scene of the crime. Police identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old...
740thefan.com
UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
740thefan.com
Beltrami County inmate taken to Fargo hospital after suicide attempt
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KFGO) – A Beltrami County Jail inmate was taken to a Fargo hospital after staff at the jail found the person attempting to take their own life Wednesday morning. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said officers and medical staff attended to the person, who was taken to...
valleynewslive.com
“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week. Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
kfgo.com
Federal suit filed by the family of a man who bled to death in the Cass County Jail
FARGO (KFGO) – The family of a man who bled to death in a cell at the Cass County Jail two years ago has filed a wrongful death suit in federal court against Essentia Health, Cass County, Sheriff Jesse Jahner and individual employees of the hospital and county who the family says deprived Luke Laducer of the medical care that could have saved his life.
Times-Online
Bong’s Bootery has served Valley City for over seventy years
Bong’s Bootery has stood tall in the Valley City downtown for over 70 years, and may very well be the last bootery in the whole state, providing quality shoes, boots and special fittings with prices so good, they’ll shock you to your soles. “Nothing is magic anymore,” Damon...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Water Outage and Lane Reduction
JAMESTONW, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – On December 8th there will be a temporary water outage and lane reduction on the 600 block of 5th St NW/Highway 52/281 in Jamestown. The lane reduction will continue until the work is finished. City officials estimate it will be about a week. Motorists advised to...
kvrr.com
City of Moorhead is trying to find who leaked Fire Dept. email, employee says
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead Fire Department employee says the city hired a Twin Cities-area attorney to figure out who leaked an internal email that’s highly critical of department leadership. The email was obtained in November by KVRR News. All six fire department captains and a battalion...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man rescued from bridge above I-94 in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- A man is in the hospital, recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after threatening himself to jump from a bridge in Moorhead Monday afternoon. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 4:04 p.m, officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male near the 2000 block of 28th Avenue South. When they arrived, the male was located on top of a railroad bridge support pillar to the south of the call location approximately 25-30 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94.
valleynewslive.com
Fire causes $25,000 worth of damages to north Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Fargo firefighters were called to a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. at 1446 4th Ave. N. They say the caller was outside with four children, but one person had gone back inside to try and put the fire out.
newsdakota.com
Tyler Gibson Sworn In As Valley City Police Officer
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Mayor Dave Carlsrud administered the oath of office for the newest police officer, Tyler Gibson on Tuesday, December 6th. Gibson is a U.S. Army veteran who previously served as a jailer and Sheriff’s Deputy for a county in Virginia. Police Chief Phil Hatcher...
