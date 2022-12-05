Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
WHSV
Staunton shows out in support for shopping local
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Support for Downtown Staunton businesses is staying home for the holidays. Billy Opal has been open on New Street for two months and owner Holly Hillman has felt the love since its grand opening. “We’ve had more people come in that are repeat customers already, which...
WHSV
Sentara Healthcare announces local fall grants
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara Healthcare provided more than $10 million in investments to organizations working to advance health equity and create healthier communities. Most recently, $5 million in funding went to support nearly 100 organizations in Virginia and North Carolina through the Fall 2022 Sentara Cares grant cycle, according to a press release.
WHSV
Strasburg Police Department will make a historic move into their own space
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in history, the Strasburg Police Department will move into its own space. Town Council unanimously approved the building purchase at their meeting on Tuesday after tabling it at the public hearing on Nov. 30. Currently, the police department is in the basement...
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament
A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
WHSV
RHSPCA’s second annual Festival of Trees auction nears close
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is nearing the end of its second annual Festival of Trees online auction. Advocates for Valley Animals started the auction last year to raise money for the SPCA. In its first year, the auction raised nearly $3,000 for the SPCA, and with more...
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State. Commercial Metals Company (CMC), which is headquartered in Irving, Texas, plans to open a new steel plant in Berkeley County, West Virginia. “I am thrilled to welcome Commercial Metals Company to […]
WHSV
Augusta Health hosts open house for new Outpatient Pavilion
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night in Fishersville, Augusta Health welcomed the community to check out its new Outpatient Pavilion. It’s a project that’s been years in the making. It was first approved by the Augusta Health Board in 2019, with the groundbreaking happening in Sept....
Metals company to invest $450 million, employ 230 in Berkeley County, WV
(The Center Square) – A metals company is choosing Berkeley County, West Virginia for the construction of its fourth micromill, which will be a $450 million investment in the region. It's expected to employ 230 people full time. Commercial Metals Co., also known as CMC, expects the new mill to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. It will produce straight length and spooled rebar, according to a news release from the company. CMC expects the plant to begin operations toward the end of 2025,...
WHSV
Shenandoah County school board adopts new policy on instructional material
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) board took action on Thursday to adopt new policies regarding sexually explicit content. This comes as a result of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signing a bill in April that requires schools to give parents a say in whether their kids will engage in such materials.
theriver953.com
City of Winchester opens employee health clinic
The City of Winchester announced the opening of its city employee free medical clinic. The goal of the clinic is to promote health, prevent diseases, provide a shorter easier path to care. Through the clinic full time city employees can take advantage of no out of pocket costs, including co-pay...
WRIC TV
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This may sound like something out of a movie, but it’s not; a 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange, Virginia. The cow was in the middle of being taken to be sold to Knights...
WHSV
Elkton Middle School partners with Elkton Police Department for toy drive
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton Middle School students have been working over the last several weeks to bring holiday cheer to children in need in the area. For the second year, the school partnered with the Elkton Police Department for their annual ‘Cops for Kids’ toy drive. Donations of new and unwrapped toys are taken between October 14 and December 3, and are then wrapped and distributed by officers before Christmas.
Data Center Knowledge
North Va. Residents Sue Data Center-Friendly County Supervisors
The battle to stop the building of data centers in and near rural lands and national landmarks in Prince William County, Va., intensified as residents filed a lawsuit against the Board of County Supervisors. After a 5 -2 ruling in favor of the Prince William County Digital Gateway on Nov....
WHSV
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
NBC 29 News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
WHSV
No injuries after fire at Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield
MOOREFIELD, Wv. (WHSV) - Crews from multiple fire companies in West Virginia responded to an early morning fire at the Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield on Tuesday, fortunately, there were no injuries. The Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company received a call about the fire around 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday. “We arrived...
WHSV
What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
virginia.edu
‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show
Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
Comments / 1