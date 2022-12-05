Read full article on original website
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s team of superstars were left ruing what might have been and flexing every sinew of stoicism on Friday after a heart-breaking World Cup quarter-final loss on penalties to Croatia which left them sobbing on the turf.
While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
Croatia officially owns the penalty shootout. Its most recent shootout victory -- beating Brazil 4-2 -- has landed its a spot in the World Cup semifinals. It took more than 100 minutes of play by the quarterfinal matchup between these two teams did not disappoint. From the opening kickoff, Brazil...
After more than 100 minutes of narrow misses and blocked shots, Brazil finally found the back of the net in stoppage time of the first extra time period. It was Neymar -- of course -- who delivered the artistic goal for the South American nation. Teammate Lucas Paquetá snuck the...
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Soccer fans … it’s time to plan your watch parties. We have officially reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s been a wild ride...
And then there were eight. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to dwindle to its closing stages, and next up is the quarterfinals where eight nations remain. Brazil, England, France, Argentina, Portugal, Netherlands, Morocco and Croatia are all in the mix for World Cup glory, but each have tough matchups looming in order to make dreams turn into reality.
