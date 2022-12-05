Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
City of Newburgh Announces 2022 Human Rights Heroes & December 10th Human Rights Day Celebration
CITY OF NEWBURGH (NY) – the City of Newburgh Human Rights Commission (HRC) will mark Human Rights Day on Saturday, December 10th by recognizing three “Human Rights Heroes” for their consistent work to end hunger, stand up for civil rights, and combat poverty in the City of Newburgh and beyond. The 2022 “Human Rights Heroes” are Linda Jansen, Dr. Benilda Jones, and Amancio Salazar.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Special holiday performance in Rosendale by Vanaver Caravan, Arm-of-the-Sea
The Vanaver Caravan, in collaboration with Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, will usher in the holiday season with Into the Light on Saturday, December 10 at 2 and 4 p.m. at the Rosendale Theatre. This family-friendly performance wraps up all the magic of Arm-of-the-Sea Theater’s giant puppets into the celebratory vision of the Vanaver Caravan’s world dance repertoire. Into the Light raises our spirits and appreciation of cultural traditions.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Soul Train Christmas event to raise money for Family of Woodstock
In its third annual holiday collaboration with the internationally known recording artist and longtime Woodstock resident Eric Redd, Family of Woodstock (FoW) presents a Soul Train-themed holiday dance party and warm winter clothing drive in the stylish and warm confines of Colony in Woodstock on December 10. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Also on the bill are the Hudson Valley’s premier rockabilly and roots export Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones and the gospel-influenced dance artist and deejay disciple collaborator Dawn Tallman.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Winter carnival coming to New Paltz on Saturday
New Paltz’s Holiday Hoopla, a parade and winter carnival in New Paltz, will be held on Saturday, December 10 from noon to 3 p.m. (rain/snow date: December 11). The parade will start at the Middle School at noon and head to Hasbrouck Park for a carnival. This year’s parade will include several floats, Clydesdale horses, music, a “Candy Cane Crew,” Santa and his polar bear buddy and more. This family-oriented event is designed to bring good cheer, an opportunity to come together in community and provide valuable information and support to community members who may be experiencing difficult life challenges.
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
hudsonvalleyone.com
$68,489 grant to train people how to walk, bike and drive safely awarded to Ulster County, Kingston YMCA
In recent years, Ulster County and the City of Kingston have invested tens of thousands of dollars in road safety campaigns. Now, they will receive $68,489 more in a grant provided by the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to train people how to properly walk, bike and drive.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Dec 7 – Dec 13
Roarin’ 20’s Casino Night. Featuring live music, member performances, drinks by suggested donation and light refreshments. Your admission ticket will transform into “funny money” to play roulette, black jack, or craps at full-size tables managed by professional croupiers. And what will you do with all the funny money you win? Take part in a fierce auction of artwork of course! All pieces will be donated by fellow ASK Members. The highest funny money offer wins! Roarin’ 20s attire is encouraged but not mandatory.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Wine meets yarn at new Kingston bar
Jocelyn Songco has worked, lived and traveled around the world — first with the Peace Corps, then backpacking around Africa, then working with the International Rescue Committee in Guinea to help refugees from Sierra Leone and Liberia. After earning double Master’s degrees at Columbia University, in International Affairs and an MBA, she learned the ropes of global investment at DeLoitte before finally devoting 14 years at the Open Society Foundations to financing programs to help small farms and job-creation programs internationally. Along the way she picked up a taste for good regional wines and a passion for fiber arts. The last two have come together in her latest project: opening a combination yarn shop and wine bar on the Rondout waterfront.
kingstonhappenings.org
Things to Do This Week in Kingston, NY for 12/6-12/11
Tis the season to enjoy many of the holiday-related events happening here in the Kingston area. Whether you want to get into the spirit with music provided by local performers or support our fine community organizations by attending their year end fundraising activities. Don’t miss out on those great opportunities to shop local as well for holiday gifts.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz joins “refillery” trend to limit plastics
If you’ve given any thought at all to wanting to leave the world a somewhat better place for the generations who come after us, you may find yourself getting discouraged by all the information shared in recent years about single-use plastic pollution. We know now that, even if we’re fastidious about recycling plastic containers, most of the material doesn’t end up getting reused. It can be downright depressing to purchase a product that we need, only to find that it’s sold in a container inside a container inside more packaging. Those domed clear plastic tubs in which our salad greens are marketed? They’re not even recyclable. The greens themselves will turn to slime in a matter of days, but the container will sit intact in a landfill for centuries.
theharlemvalleynews.net
County to Offer Bystander Intervention Training
Three virtual sessions to focus on different forms of harassment. Poughkeepsie … The Dutchess County Commission on Human Rights will host a series of virtual Bystander Intervention Training sessions this month, providing attendees the tools to intervene if they witness harassment. Each of the trainings will discuss a specific type of harassment – in the workplace, in public spaces and antisemitism, respectively – and participants will learn how to be an effective bystander in different contexts using five intervention strategies.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston Snowflake Festival (photos)
The Snowflake Festival returned on Friday, December 2, in uptown Kingston and set an exciting stage to welcome Santa with a wide range of free activities for visitors of all ages. The dazzling entertainment included a band on stilts, a comedian juggler, a flame eater, ice sculptures, holiday carolers, youth group fiddlers, campfire s’mores, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. The festival also included numerous open houses at businesses, decked out for the holidays and offering complimentary treats.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hope Not Handcuffs is working in Newburgh, city commissioner says
NEWBURGH – The Hope Not Handcuffs program that can offer an alternative to the legal system for those suffering from substance uses, appears to be assisting Newburgh City residents, Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said. In use for just over six months, Gomerez said it is helping. “Our collaboration with...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County to Host Public Forum on Dec. 13th to Discuss Emergency Housing Facility Operator
Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County invites residents to a public forum on Tuesday, Dec. 13th at 4 p.m. to share their input about the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the operator of the County’s future Emergency Housing Facility and the Facility Director’s job description. The meeting will be held at the Department of Community and Behavioral Health’s (DBCH) Training Room, accessible through Entrance 1 of the department’s 230 North Road complex in Poughkeepsie.
Beloved Pub Owner Turning over the Keys to New Staff
Growing up in Orange County I must have passed Loughran's Irish Pub at least once a week. Since I moved to Ulster County, I don't get down to Salisbury Mills that often but I can say that it would be weird to drive down Route 94 by Loughran's and not see it open.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz piano bar opens this week
The path to a piano bar began with a meeting in February, 2021, when New Paltz Planning Board members heard about a new vision for 107 Main Street; it ended with a bar full of silver-haired patrons singing along to “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” A sneak peek of The Lemon Squeeze was offered on December 1 to a select list of community residents, who got to savor the atmosphere and taste the fare gratis for the evening with co-owner Ed Carroll playing host.
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston partially suspends vigilant parking enforcement for holidays
Might there be fewer little yellow envelopes bedecking cars parked in Kingston this holiday season? Kingston mayor Steve Noble recently announced a holiday clemency period for drivers parking for two hours or less. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 and ending Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the city will offer free 2-hour...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County lawmakers urge governor to veto Grieving Families Act
CARMEL – Five of the nine-member Putnam County Legislature have signed onto a letter to Governor Hochul urging her to veto the Grieving Families Act, which amends the Estates, Powers and Trusts Law in relation to payment and distribution of damages in wrongful death actions. The local lawmakers –...
Comments / 0