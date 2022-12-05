If you’ve given any thought at all to wanting to leave the world a somewhat better place for the generations who come after us, you may find yourself getting discouraged by all the information shared in recent years about single-use plastic pollution. We know now that, even if we’re fastidious about recycling plastic containers, most of the material doesn’t end up getting reused. It can be downright depressing to purchase a product that we need, only to find that it’s sold in a container inside a container inside more packaging. Those domed clear plastic tubs in which our salad greens are marketed? They’re not even recyclable. The greens themselves will turn to slime in a matter of days, but the container will sit intact in a landfill for centuries.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO