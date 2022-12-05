ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence shooting investigation leads to 2 bodies

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KavFm_0jXynZiJ00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people died after a shooting in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported that it happened in the 700 block of E. 1550 Road and Lyon Street, east of Lawrence, around 7 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said they were notified of the shooting, and when deputies arrived, they found two people inside a home dead.

DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years

Detectives and the Douglas County coroner are on the scene. The sheriff’s office said that for the public, there is no additional threat associated with the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka bar fight puts three people behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. Initial reports stated about 40 to...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Lawrence Police search for information in armed robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for information in a recent armed robbery. Around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, the Lawrence Police Department says officials were called to a business in the 900 block of SW 23rd St. - near the intersection of 23rd and Alabama St. - with reports of an armed robbery.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police find stolen property, illegal gun during narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they found marijuana, stolen property and a firearm during a narcotics search Wednesday. TPD Narcotics Unit executed the search in the 1500 block of SW Tyler St. Dyllon Tucker, 31, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Topeka and Valley Center Schools complete investigation of basketball incident

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Topeka and Valley Center Schools have released a joint statement following the completion of their investigation after an incident at a boy’s basketball game against Topeka High where Topeka fans allege that some Valley Center students and fans were calling out racist slurs and shouting other insults. The statement says, after an […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy