Lawrence shooting investigation leads to 2 bodies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people died after a shooting in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported that it happened in the 700 block of E. 1550 Road and Lyon Street, east of Lawrence, around 7 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said they were notified of the shooting, and when deputies arrived, they found two people inside a home dead.

Detectives and the Douglas County coroner are on the scene. The sheriff’s office said that for the public, there is no additional threat associated with the shooting.

