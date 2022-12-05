Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews4.com
Winter storm brings chain controls to Nevada, California mountain passes
Chain control has been dropped over Donner Summit for now. The second system is expected to ramp back up Friday night into Saturday morning. Travel is expected to be near impossible at times throughout the weekend. UPDATED as of 8 a.m. on December 9. If you need to get over...
Record-Courier
The Dec. 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Share Your Christmas Drive-through Food Drive is underway at the Carson Valley inn in Minden this morning. Residents may drop off food and cash donations through 6 p.m. tonight. Douglas traditionally represents for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet. There was no structural damage to...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Another Major Storm Hits This Evening
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning that a significant winter storm is poised to impact the Sierra this weekend, with the potential for several feet of snow from tonight into late Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 10:00 this evening until 4:00a.m. Monday.
Sierra Sun
Gold legend, part-time Tahoe resident Sorenstam launches cocktail line born in Incline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Golf legend and part-time Lake Tahoe resident Annika Sorenstam has launched a new line of cocktails with the business idea being sparked in Incline Village. Her line of vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails, called Fizzy Beez, a play on Sorenstam’s active busy bee lifestyle as well...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Multiple feet of snow, whiteout conditions expected from weekend storm at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a primer storm exits Lake Tahoe Friday the main event is making its way to the basin. Officials are advising against traveling in the mountains this weekend with a major winter storm bringing feet of snow, strong winds and whiteout conditions to the Sierra.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter weather preparation tips
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways. “During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it...
sgbonline.com
Stio To Open First Mountain Studio In South Lake Tahoe
Stio, the mountain lifestyle brand, headquartered in Jackson Hole, WY, opened its first California storefront in South Lake Tahoe, its second store opening in 2023, and the ninth brick & mortar site. Near Heavenly Ski Resort, Stio’s Mountain Studio will open in Spring 2023 at 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite...
KOLO TV Reno
Years in the making, Reno-made Hardway Snowboards now on sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hardway Snowboards are now for sale, made in Reno, Nevada. Founder T.J. Fiorelli founded the company after growing up on a board. “I remember thinking, ‘How is it made? Is it epoxy? Is it made like a surfboard? A skateboard?’ It was a general curiosity,” said Fiorelli.
High avalanche warning in Truckee and South Lake Tahoe
(KTXL) — A high avalanche warning is in effect in the Central Sierra Nevada and Greater Lake Tahoe Area from 7 a.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), Reno station. The major area of concern is between Yuba Pass on Highway 49 and Ebbetts Pass on Highway […]
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
KSLTV
Utah transportation company expands service to Reno
SALT LAKE CITY — Shuttle bus options from Salt Lake City to Reno, Nevada, have expanded. As of Dec. 1, Salt Lake Express now connects to Reno on Interstate 80. The company said it has worked with the Nevada Department of Transportation to determine the needs of the communities in the corridor.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra snow storm brings chain controls and spinouts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snow blanketed the Sierra all weekend, making any trip across the mountain pass a dangerous one. “I am planning to head through but it is a tough situation right now,” said Sayed Karimzad, a truck driver traveling along Interstate 80 on Monday. While many truck...
Record-Courier
Winter returns to Valley this weekend
Winter weather is forecast to return this weekend with a chance of up to 4 inches of snow in Carson Valley and blizzard conditions in the Sierra that may make travel nearly impossible at times, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm watch has been issued for Lake...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center Holds Groundbreaking at Damonte Ranch
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to announce its third Freestanding Emergency Department. CEO Alan Olive called it an investment in the community, and said it will fill geographical gaps in healthcare that he and his family have experienced. “I raise my family here in...
KOLO TV Reno
Homestead Holidays this weekend at Saddle Ranch in Carson City
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Wolf Pack XC’s Adam Sjolund qualifies for Olympic Trials. Wolf Pack XC’s Adam Sjolund qualifies for Olympic Trials. The USS Nevada got underway at Pearl Harbor the day of the attack. Its story had almost been forgotten.
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe Festival of Winter Lights reduced to one day due to weather
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - This year’s Festival of Winter Lights in South Lake Tahoe will be shortened due to an incoming storm. The event will now only take place Friday. It was originally scheduled to run Saturday as well. The festival features lighting displays, outdoor shopping, winter...
KOLO TV Reno
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
townoftruckee.com
Sledding and Snow Play at the McIver Dairy Meadow
The Truckee River Watershed Council restored the McIver Dairy Meadow in 2019. Formerly used as a dairy operation, the meadow was highly degraded and releasing two tons of polluted sediment annually into the Truckee River. In partnership with the Town, TRWC restored the meadow by removing fill, reconnecting the local creek to its meadow floodplain, and reintroducing native plants. This restoration effort improves carbon sequestration potential, increases the quality of the water running into the Truckee River, and provides more habitat for native plants, birds, and wildlife.
KOLO TV Reno
Incline, Crystal Bay residents asked to ‘Adopt a Hydrant’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Up at Incline Village on a residential street just off Tahoe Boulevard there’s a fire hydrant. Nothing spectacular about it. It’s cleared and easily identifiable. And that’s the point. For the past ten years Pat Thorson has made sure the hydrant stays this...
Comments / 2