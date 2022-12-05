Read full article on original website
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Tina Turner’s son Ronnie dead at 62
Tina Turner has suffered another tragedy. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer’s son Ronnie died this week, his wife, Afida, announced on Instagram. He was 62. “My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse i did the best to the end this time i was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad i am very mad 😡,” Afida captioned a carousel of photos of her late husband. “This is a tragedy u...
Toni Collette Announces Divorce from Her Husband as Photos of Him Kissing Another Woman Surface
"We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other," Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi said in a statement Wednesday Toni Collette and her husband are going their separate ways after 20 years of marriage. The Stowaway actress, 50, announced her breakup from Dave Galafassi, 44, on Instagram Wednesday, less than a week after returning to the platform. Collette shared a statement on behalf of both her and her estranged husband, which read, "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing." "We're united in...
Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards
She gave a shout-out to her 6-year-old son Remington Alexander, who was home sick Kelly Clarkson turned the 2022 People's Choice Awards into a mother-daughter night out. The singer brought 8-year-old River Rose to the awards show Tuesday night. When her eponymous talk show won daytime talk show of 2022, Clarkson ended her acceptance speech with a shout-out to her plus-one and son Remington Alexander, 6, who was at home. "Thank you all so much, this is awesome," she said onstage as her River cheered from their table. "I'm...
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Meghan Markle Says She 'Rarely Wore Color' as Working Royal to 'Blend In' with Royal Family
The Duchess of Sussex said she gravitated towards neutral shades so as to not overlap with Queen Elizabeth or other senior family members Meghan Markle is sharing insight into the strategic style choices she made as a senior working royal. In episode three of Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about her discreet sense of style while living in the U.K. Meghan became a senior working royal after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, and said she didn't want to stand out when photographed with the rest of the royal...
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Kenan Thompson Shares Pete Davidson's Secret Dating Weapon: 'He's Just a Good-Hearted Person'
"Inside, I don't think he's out to harm a piece of cotton. Like, he's just a good kid," the Saturday Night Live star said of his former costar Kenan Thompson is gushing over his former Saturday Night Live costar, Pete Davidson. Thompson, 44, offered his two cents about how he believes Davidson, 29, has managed to secure relationships with high-profile women. "He's a sweet young man," Kenan told E! News "He's very kind, endearing, loves his mom and sister, and, you know, has hyper adoration for his father. He's...
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
Kathy Hilton Applies Lipstick on Stage During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech — Watch
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star unintentionally stole the spotlight during Hargitay's touching speech in a clip that's now gone viral on social media Kathy Hilton might have just out Kathy Hilton-ed herself. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was on hand at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to present Mariska Hargitay with her award for drama TV star of 2022, but while the winner was speaking, all eyes turned to Kathy Hilton, who took that moment to reapply her lipstick. While Hargitay, 58, was showing her...
Kathy Griffin Recalls Having Dinner with Melanie Griffith, Rita Wilson, Kris Jenner After Trump Photo Scandal
"It turned out that they were quite wonderful to talk to that night," the comedian wrote of the dinner in an op-ed published by Newsweek Kathy Griffin is looking back on the night her photoshoot with a bloodied replica of former President Donald Trump's head went public. In an op-ed for Newsweek published Wednesday, Griffin, 62, shared that on the day the image hit the internet, she had dinner plans at her home with a slew of celebrity guests. "The night of the Trump photo, I happened to have...
Gabriel Iglesias Throws $100K Quinceañera for His 'Princess' Chihuahua: 'Party of the Year'
The Netflix comedy star's party for the senior dog included professional dancers, a custom carriage, and three canine costumes changes Gabriel Iglesias went all out to celebrate his furry friend. The comedian shared a video on his Instagram Monday of him pushing his chihuahua Risa in a carriage for the quinceañera he threw her on Nov. 12. According to Today, Iglesias spent a total of $100,000 on the celebration. "Party of the year all for my little princess 🤗 Risa has given me so many years of happiness....
What Is Addamscore? Netflix's 'Wednesday' Is Inspiring a Goth-Chic Home Design Trend
It's creepy and it's kooky, mysterious and spooky — it's the latest interior design aesthetic Twenty twenty-two brought us the rise of bubblegum-pink, ultra-girly Barbiecore and now, its total opposite: Addamscore The massive popularity of Tim Burton's Wednesday (now streaming on Netflix), which centers on the Addams family's iconically unfazed teenage daughter, has sparked a desire among fans to incorporate a little gothic-chic into their own home aesthetic. So what is Addamscore? One need only look at Wednesday and her werewolf roommate Enid's incredible attic dorm room at...
Jane Fonda Praises 'Absolute Unicorn' Tom Brady in New 80 For Brady Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek
80 For Brady, starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno, is in theaters Feb. 3, 2023 Tom Brady is overjoyed to have worked with Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin on their upcoming comedy 80 For Brady. "To work with them, it's really a once in a lifetime opportunity," Brady, 45, says in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie released by Paramount Pictures Friday. "They are really the GOATS in what they do. I know people are gonna love it." Brady produced and appears in the movie alongside the four...
Josh Lucas Shares Blunder on Yellowstone Set That Led Son Noah, 10, to Call Him a 'Fool'
Josh Lucas shares son Noah Rev, 10, with ex Jessica Ciencin Henriquez Josh Lucas will never forget his experience bringing son Noah Rev to the set of Yellowstone. The actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight about having his 10-year-old in Montana with him as he filmed the hit show, where he plays the younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. "To bring him on set and have him there, we had a great day, a rather, I must say, humbling day for me," Lucas told the outlet. "It was the...
The Wanted's Nathan Sykes Engaged to Girlfriend Charlotte Burke: 'She Said Yes!'
The vocalist proposed to Burke at the same beach where her parents got married It's safe to say Nathan Sykes knew what he wanted! The vocalist and member of The Wanted, 29, has gotten engaged to girlfriend Charlotte Burke and shared a few sweet images from the proposal to Instagram. "A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She said yes," Sykes wrote in a joint post...
Selena Gomez Fixes Her Rainbow Wig with Bathroom Hand Dryer: 'Gotta Do What You Gotta Do'
Gomez gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into her life earlier this year with her documentary My Mind and Me Selena Gomez shows that it's not all glamour behind the scenes. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, shared a peek into her daily life on TikTok – taking a quick break in a public bathroom to air out her multi-colored wig using a hand dryer. In the short clip, Gomez squats down wearing ripped jeans and an aqua blue top to dry her rainbow bangs. She shakes...
