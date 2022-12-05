19-year-old Owego native arrested on child porn charges

OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On December 2nd, New York State Police arrested 19-year-old Aidan Wagner of Owego and charged him with Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a felony.

According to police, the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation and determined that Wagner was in possession of images depicting child pornography.

Wagner was processed at SP Owego and released on appearance tickets. He is set to appear in the Owego Village Court on January 17th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.