Owego, NY

19-year-old Owego native arrested on child porn charges

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On December 2nd, New York State Police arrested 19-year-old Aidan Wagner of Owego and charged him with Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a felony.

According to police, the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation and determined that Wagner was in possession of images depicting child pornography.

Wagner was processed at SP Owego and released on appearance tickets. He is set to appear in the Owego Village Court on January 17th.

WETM 18 News

Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Former Waverly recreation director pleads guilty to misusing funds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Waverly recreation director has pleaded guilty to destroying and altering Village records, misusing over $15,000, and covering up the crime, according to the NYS Comptroller’s office. David Shaw, 67, of Sayre, pleaded guilty to Official Misconduct, will pay restitution of $16,525, and was sentenced to one year of conditional […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man charged with baseball bat assault in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sending someone to the hospital in critical condition after beating them with a baseball bat, according to police. Dylan Fitch, 23, was arrested by Corning Police and Elmira Police on December 6 in connection to the alleged assault. According to police, […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Second Elmira man charged for alleged Corning drug sales

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Elmira man has been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing in the City of Corning that came to light over the summer. Corning Police announced they had arrested Sayquan Dejean, 28, on W. Market St. on December 3. According to the arrest report, Dejean was located during the Corning […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Valley United Presbyterian brings back drive-thru Nativity

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Valley United Presbyterian Church will once again hold a drive-thru Christmas event ahead of the holidays, letting the community see a floor-to-ceiling Nativity reenactment. The church said the drive-thru event will be held in the evening on both December 17 and 18. Using the windows on the building’s fellowship hall, […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Odessa-Montour School District appoints interim superintendent

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Board of Education at Odessa-Montour Central Schools has appointed an interim superintendent after the previous superintendent resigned. The school district confirmed that the Board appointed Tracy Marchionda as interim superintendent following last week’s announcement that Chris Wood would be resigning. The school said Marchionda previously worked in an interim position […]
ODESSA, NY
WETM 18 News

Cloud cover decreases Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 40° AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 24° THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly cloudy skies today into tonight. More on our next chance of rain below: TONIGHT: Low temperatures tonight in the mid to upper 20’s. There will be mostly cloudy conditions with a stray flurry […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Local hospitals rated 5 stars for labor and delivery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Guthrie Corning have both been awarded a 5-star rating for their labor and delivery departments On December 1, Healthgrades, a website that helps find information on doctors, presented Arnot with C-Section Deliver award for the sixth year in a row and the Vaginal Delivery for the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen girls hoops outlast Elmira Notre Dame

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two storied basketball programs battled Tuesday night. Watkins Glen girls basketball completed a comeback win over visiting Elmira Notre Dame, 39-35. The Crusaders led by six after three quarters but Watkins Glen was able to get points when it needed them the most. Freshman Rachel Vickio had a team-high 16 […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

