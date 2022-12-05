Read full article on original website
Old World Christmas Market: One-stop shop for handmade gifts
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - The Osthoff Resort’s 24th annual Old World Christmas Market draws local, regional and international exhibitors that display their specialty products in booths that offer the warmth and merriment of an Old World tradition. Brian Kramp is in Elkhart Lake with a look at what to expect during this year’s market.
Milwaukee 3rd Street Market Hall 2nd chance hiring offers 'purpose'
MILWAUKEE - You may not think they’re the prime candidates for a job, but the owner of Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall is being intentional when it comes to hiring people who need second chances. There seems to be more than just the perfect resume. May it be people...
Brookfield grocery store liquor theft; 2 men sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing liquor from the Pick 'n Save on W. Greenfield Avenue. Officials say the two men stole seven bottles of liquor from the grocery store on Wednesday, Nov. 30. They then fled in a stolen blue Dodge Ram, with Wisconsin license plate: TR1932, police say.
Watertown house fire, 3 dead
WATERTOWN, Wis. - Three people are dead after a Watertown house fire Friday, Dec. 9. Investigators are working to figure out what sparked that fire, which started around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. "The fire department was here very, very quickly," said Morgan, a neighbor. The quiet block near 2nd and...
Glendale police chase, U-Haul driver got away
GLENDALE, Wis. - A U-Haul driver took police on a chase that ended with a crash. It started in Glendale and ended in Milwaukee. The driver still has not been caught. This chase happened back in October. Police released footage of their search for the driver that came up empty.
Wauwatosa hotel shooting, Kenneth Burney gets 40 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man convicted of shooting and wounding three Wauwatosa police officers was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday, Dec. 8. Kenneth Burney, 34, told the officers he wounded and the judge he is sorry for what happened. The shooting happened at the Radisson near Mayfair and North in November 2021.
Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Silver Spring Wednesday night, Dec. 7. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been...
Best Buy robbed by Culver's robberies suspect, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janseville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Best Buy at gunpoint on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities said it is the same man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's locations across southern Wisconsin earlier this year. Police said the man entered the Best...
Northridge Lake deaths; mother, daughter found in submerged car
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman and her 7-year-old daughter were found in a vehicle submerged in Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. Family members have identified the two for FOX6 News as Khaliah Brister and Tyrielle Jefferson. The car broke through the snow fence off...
Plymouth High School fall, boy recovering after 15-foot drop
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - A 15-foot fall almost killed a 1-year-old boy in Plymouth. His parents said they didn't know if he was going to make it. Cainan Hardenburg is 20 months old, and the little man is taking big steps. "His favorite thing right now is police car," said...
Milwaukee crash injures delivery driver near Fond du Lac and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 31, was hurt in a crash involving his FedEx vehicle and another car Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8 near Fond du Lac and Villard. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Police said a driver entered the intersection from a stop sign and hit the truck, which...
Oak Creek man accused of stabbing in-laws
An Oak Creek man is accused of driving to Illinois and stabbing his in-laws. The man had just been sentenced in Waukesha.
Kenosha 'serial porch pirate' caught on camera, charged
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a "serial porch pirate" has been caught on camera – and he can be linked to five other crimes, too. A season of joy is also a season of opportunity. For Alice Petersen, the Christmas tree she ordered was gone in seconds. Her Ring doorbell camera saw what happened.
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
Sherman and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Sherman and Locust early on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any...
Fight, shooting on Milwaukee's south side; man injured
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a fight on the city's south side Thursday, Dec. 8. The incident happened near 5th and Layton shortly after noon. The victim, 30, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
Burlington's Echo Lake Dam saved with unanimous Council vote
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Burlington's Echo Lake Dam will be modified instead of removed. A group has been fighting for years to save it, and the final decision was made Tuesday night, Dec. 6. Echo Lake has been there since 1835. After Tuesday's vote, it will be there for generations to...
Walker's Point shooting, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot and killed in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. Police said the 19-year-old victim was shot near 8th and Madison just before 3 p.m. What led to the shooting isn't yet known. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
Milwaukee Hop streetcar expansion stalls
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's leaders have talked for years about expanding the city's streetcar north and south. One plan is now a step away from being shelved, but that doesn’t mean the Hop expansion is permanently stalled. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday, Dec. 7, said he still wants to...
Northridge Lake incident; medical examiner called
MILWAUKEE - There is a heavy police presence and fire personnel response at Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene for two people. This is a developing story check back for updates.
