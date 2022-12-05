ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REAL ID deadline extended to May 2025

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Homeland Security will extend the REAL ID enforcement date by 24 months, the Transportation Security Administration announced Monday.

That means the deadline is pushed back from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025, giving states more time to ensure their residents’ driver’s licenses and ID cards meet federal security standards.

The REAL ID Act , passed by Congress in 2005, sets minimum security standards for licenses and the production of licenses and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting driver’s licenses and ID cards from states that do not meet those requirements.

Some of those requirements include states using anti-counterfeiting technology, preventing insider fraud and using documentary evidence and record checks to ensure a person is who they claim to be.

For the everyday person , this would affect boarding planes at the airport, if their state ID does not meet the REAL ID standards by the deadline. Starting May 7, 2025, every traveler 18 years and older will need a state-issued ID or driver’s license that is REAL ID compliant or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at the airport.

You may have a REAL ID already: How to know

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a press release. “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

The deadline extension was made due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to TSA. Progress over the past two years has been hindered by state driver’s licensing agencies having to work through backlogs created by the pandemic.

Related
3 men arrested in death of Texas 11 month old

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.  The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
MyNorthwest.com

Real ID pushed back again as states struggle to comply

You don’t have to worry about getting an enhanced driver’s license or ID card to fly any time soon. The Real ID Act has been pushed back another two years. The Real ID Act was passed in 2005 to make flying safer and was passed in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. It was supposed to go into effect in 2008, but states were given an opportunity to extend that deadline until 2009…then 2011…then the deadline was then pushed back to 2013. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) kept pushing the date as states continued to struggle to comply with the rules. Then came the pandemic and another extension to May of 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
Man shot and killed on East 6th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after being shot early Wednesday morning on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin. Police say officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets at 2 a.m. for the report of the shooting. Police say the man died around 2:15 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS […]
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: New Deadline to Get Your Real ID Driver's License in California

You've probably been hearing a lot about Real ID lately. The murmurs started a few years ago, when the initial deadline was looming, and crowds rushed to the DMV to wait in line for hours — scrambling to get the new kind of driver's license that will soon be required to board a commercial airline flight. But the roots of Real ID go back much earlier than that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
