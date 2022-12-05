ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Yardbarker

Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders

With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: December 7

It was a small move, but a successful one: The White Sox sent Vance Law to Montreal for relief pitcher “Bullet” Bob James. James would come of age in 1985, with 32 saves and a 2.13 ERA. He’d remain with the team through 1987, but was never the same after a knee injury in Baltimore in July 1985.
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Josh Harrison

The Chicago White Sox signed Josh Harrison to a one-year deal with a team option for a second year prior to the 2022 season. The 12-year veteran middle infielder was brought in to provide team leadership and stability at second base. Harrison added above-average defense at his position for a team that defended poorly this past season. The former Oakland A started to contribute at the plate after a brutal slump to start the campaign.
Chicago Tribune

All-Star Game timeline for Wrigley Field and a top prospect returns: Chicago Cubs notebook from winter meetings

A wild week of free agency is just the beginning of an aggressive stretch of spending in Major League Baseball. The Chicago Cubs leave the winter meetings with a good start to their offseason, building through the additions of center fielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. They need more talented players, though, to put a dent in the gap between the Cubs and ...
