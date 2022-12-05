Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
New White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger on Guardians: ‘I want to shove it down their throats’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While the hot stove is heating up at baseball’s winter meetings, ex-Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger has arrived in Chicago ready to dump a gas can on the regular season and set things ablaze. Clevinger was traded from Cleveland to San Diego in August 2020 in...
Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward finds a new team for 2023
Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, who played for the team the last seven seasons, will have the chance to continue his 14-year MLB career after he signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Former Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras agrees to 5-year deal with Cardinals: reports
CHICAGO - Former Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. The club has not yet confirmed the deal. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
White Sox Land Pitcher Nick Avila From Giants in Rule 5 Draft
White Sox land Giants pitcher in Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox selected San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Avila with their Rule 5 Draft pick at this year's winter meetings. Avila, 25, was selected in 2019 by the Giants out of Cal State University....
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
Brewers wave goodbye to another veteran as Jace Peterson reportedly signs with A's
Jace Peterson, the Milwaukee Brewers' Swiss Army Knife on the field and a clubhouse leader off it, is moving on after a productive three-year stint with the organization. The 32-year-old utility man reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Oakland A's on Tuesday, becoming the latest veteran to depart the Brewers. ...
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders
With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: December 7
It was a small move, but a successful one: The White Sox sent Vance Law to Montreal for relief pitcher “Bullet” Bob James. James would come of age in 1985, with 32 saves and a 2.13 ERA. He’d remain with the team through 1987, but was never the same after a knee injury in Baltimore in July 1985.
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Josh Harrison
The Chicago White Sox signed Josh Harrison to a one-year deal with a team option for a second year prior to the 2022 season. The 12-year veteran middle infielder was brought in to provide team leadership and stability at second base. Harrison added above-average defense at his position for a team that defended poorly this past season. The former Oakland A started to contribute at the plate after a brutal slump to start the campaign.
Masters of Mediocrity: White Sox Land No. 15 Pick in 2023 MLB Draft
The Sox did not benefit from the lottery, as their No. 15 slot is exactly where they would have picked under the old format.
All-Star Game timeline for Wrigley Field and a top prospect returns: Chicago Cubs notebook from winter meetings
A wild week of free agency is just the beginning of an aggressive stretch of spending in Major League Baseball. The Chicago Cubs leave the winter meetings with a good start to their offseason, building through the additions of center fielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. They need more talented players, though, to put a dent in the gap between the Cubs and ...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign Jason Heyward To Minor League Contract With 2023 Spring Training Invite
One day after what was a quiet Winter Meetings for them, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Jason Heyward to a Minor League contract with an invitation to big league camp during 2023 Spring Training. Although Heyward was signed to a Minor League deal, he conceivably could fill the left-handed bat...
Comments / 0