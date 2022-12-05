ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

$750M expansion will add 300 jobs at Pfizer in Portage

By Rachel Van Gilder, Kyle Mitchell
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands.

Pfizer leaders, local and state senators and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gathered in Lansing Monday to announce the expansion at the plant in Portage.

“Building on the profound legacy and impact in Kalamazoo, today marks a new chapter not just for us at Pfizer, but also for U.S. manufacturing, the community in Michigan and all the patients around the world who count on us,” Pfizer Vice President and Site Leader David Breen said at the news conference.

“In the last five years, Pfizer has invested more than $1 billion in the modular aseptic processing — or MAP — program in Kalamazoo, establishing the facility as one of the most technologically advanced sterile injectable facilities in the world,” Breen continued.

Breen said the investments will help ensure uninterrupted supply for medicines and vaccines, including vaccines that take advantage of the new mRNA technology used in its COVID-19 vaccine.

“This investment will make sterile injectables easier to use by converting the vaccines to prefilled syringes. Making it more efficient and convenient for consumers,” Breen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXJkU_0jXymsOd00
Construction is underway on an expansion to Pfizer’s Portage facility.

Pfizer has not said where the newest expansion will be located on the property or when construction for the project will begin.

“It will go within the existing footprint that we have, it will be a build-out to install the internal capabilities that we need for that aseptic manufacturing, which is sterile injectable manufacturing,” Breen said.

The mayor of Portage, Patricia Randall, said the city is working to expand housing and meet other needs as the area works to keep up with economic growth.

“It’s really nice to know that they are growing and doing so well here and able to attract and retain the talent that is needed for these jobs,” Randall said.

Pfizer in June announced a $120 million investment in the plant with the goal of ramping up production of its COVID-19 treatment pill.

“Let’s think about what this investment means: It means more opportunity for Michiganders in West Michigan to support themselves and raise their families,” Whitmer said. “It means expanded capacity to make more lifesaving vaccines and treatments. It means a bold investment in our future, creating space for some of the best and brightest scientists, researchers and doctors in the world to innovate. It means more moonshots.”

About 3,000 people already work at the Portage plant, which spans 400,000 square feet and has an estimated annual impact of $3 billion on the local economy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project

A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
retailleader.com

Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores

Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
abc57.com

Free public Wi-Fi in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Thanks to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and Cornerstone Alliance, Benton Harbor residents will soon get free public Wi-Fi. A plan was approved by the city commission to install Wi-Fi antennas citywide. Being built on a test project in the Benton Harbor District, Cornerstone...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WOOD

Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation

It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Keystone Pipeline shut down after oil spill

A key piece of infrastructure that transports crude oil from Canada to U.S. refineries is offline right now. (Dec. 8, 2022) A key piece of infrastructure that transports crude oil from Canada to U.S. refineries is offline right now. (Dec. 8, 2022) Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Poll:...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers

Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when they busted an auto theft ring in the Three Rivers area. (Dec. 7, 2022) MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers. Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy