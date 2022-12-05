ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers are looking for the driver of a Jeep after a crash in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route B near Oakland Church Road. Troopers said the Jeep and an SUV driven by Phyliss J. Caudle, 73, of The post Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early

While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AMEND CITY MARIJUANA CODE

The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance amending the city ordinance regarding marijuana during its meeting on Monday, December 5. Voters voted on a Missouri Constitutional Amendment to make recreational marijuana legal during the 2022 November election. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the ordinance will update the city code to make it comply with the State of Missouri.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council

Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags

Watch a replay of the Columbia City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council voted unanimously on Monday to end the city-logo trash bag program. Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer said before the meeting that if the city chose to eliminate the city logo bags, residents would be able to use their The post Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited following a fire in central Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 4:05 a.m. that the Columbia Fire Department was responding to the fire in the 1100 block of Lakeview Avenue. CFD is working a fire incident in the 1100 block of Lakeview Ave. The post Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Bond set for Camdenton man charged with deadly crash on Niangua Bridge

Bond is set for a Camden County man involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision last weekend on the Niangua Bridge. Miles Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, is charged with DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in serious injuries. He’d originally been denied bond. But on Wednesday, Judge Michael Gilley set bond for Aldrich at $100,000.
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Poll: Most Lake Ozark Realtors Say Vacation Rentals Should Be Legal, Won't Hurt Property Value

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A poll of Lake area real estate professionals shows the vast majority think nightly vacation rentals should be legal in Lake Ozark. Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry says he reached out to the Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors, one of the two realtor associations at the Lake of the Ozarks, asking them for their opinion on a variety of questions related to nightly vacation rentals in the City of Lake Ozark. Approximately 200 real estate professionals responded. The breakdown of their responses is republished in full, below.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KRMS Radio

New Hunting Seasons Added For Portions Of The Lake Area

Dates for Deer and Turkey hunting in the Show Me State are now out for the 2023-2024 season. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, there will be 2 new hunting seasons added to the existing list…including a Firearms Season for Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease during November. That...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy