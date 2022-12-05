Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
krcgtv.com
Part of Jefferson City 54/50 interchange will close 30 days for improvements next year
JEFFERSON CITY — State transportation officials announced plans Monday to shut down part of a busy Jefferson City interchange near the Missouri River Bridge for about a month. MoDOT engineers released the details of upcoming improvements for what some people call the Tri-Level. The month-long shutdown of some ramps...
KOMU
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers are looking for the driver of a Jeep after a crash in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route B near Oakland Church Road. Troopers said the Jeep and an SUV driven by Phyliss J. Caudle, 73, of The post Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
gladstonedispatch.com
Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early
While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AMEND CITY MARIJUANA CODE
The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance amending the city ordinance regarding marijuana during its meeting on Monday, December 5. Voters voted on a Missouri Constitutional Amendment to make recreational marijuana legal during the 2022 November election. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the ordinance will update the city code to make it comply with the State of Missouri.
krcgtv.com
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
Columbia police say crash will close part of Clark Lane for hours
Part of Clark Lane in east Columbia is closed for a "police incident," according to a notification from Boone County Joint Communications. The post Columbia police say crash will close part of Clark Lane for hours appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
abc17news.com
Local highlights and scores: Dec. 8, 2022
ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City gets probation for firing gun at McClung Park, damaging several vehicles
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at a city park last year. Michael James pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon he’s prohibited from having a firearm. In exchange for his plea, one count of drug possession was dropped. James was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Ozark Looks To Legalize Vacation Rentals; Planning & Zoning Will Deliberate On Wednesday
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Short-term vacation rentals are a major component of the Lake of the Ozarks economy, but in one of the region's largest cities, Lake Ozark, it's illegal to rent your home to vacationers. The city is considering repealing the ordinance prohibiting vacation rentals in R-1 and...
Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags
Watch a replay of the Columbia City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council voted unanimously on Monday to end the city-logo trash bag program. Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer said before the meeting that if the city chose to eliminate the city logo bags, residents would be able to use their The post Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night. Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday,...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Motorist killed in weekend train collision identified as Centralia resident
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating a deadly weekend collision between a vehicle and a Norfolk Southern train near Sturgeon, about 22 miles north of Columbia. Saturday night’s crash happened at about 11, killing the motorist. Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer tells 939 the Eagle that the...
Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited following a fire in central Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 4:05 a.m. that the Columbia Fire Department was responding to the fire in the 1100 block of Lakeview Avenue. CFD is working a fire incident in the 1100 block of Lakeview Ave. The post Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Bond set for Camdenton man charged with deadly crash on Niangua Bridge
Bond is set for a Camden County man involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision last weekend on the Niangua Bridge. Miles Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, is charged with DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in serious injuries. He’d originally been denied bond. But on Wednesday, Judge Michael Gilley set bond for Aldrich at $100,000.
No major injuries reported when vehicle hits Target store
A vehicle hit Columbia's Target store Wednesday, going about a foot inside the building. The post No major injuries reported when vehicle hits Target store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
lakeexpo.com
Poll: Most Lake Ozark Realtors Say Vacation Rentals Should Be Legal, Won't Hurt Property Value
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A poll of Lake area real estate professionals shows the vast majority think nightly vacation rentals should be legal in Lake Ozark. Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry says he reached out to the Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors, one of the two realtor associations at the Lake of the Ozarks, asking them for their opinion on a variety of questions related to nightly vacation rentals in the City of Lake Ozark. Approximately 200 real estate professionals responded. The breakdown of their responses is republished in full, below.
KRMS Radio
New Hunting Seasons Added For Portions Of The Lake Area
Dates for Deer and Turkey hunting in the Show Me State are now out for the 2023-2024 season. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, there will be 2 new hunting seasons added to the existing list…including a Firearms Season for Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease during November. That...
Comments / 0