Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Marina vendor discussion continues Wednesday in Sister Bay
You can make your thoughts known about the potential removal of commercial vendors from the Sister Bay Marina on December 14th. Last month, the topic hit a fever pitch when the Sister Bay Marina Committee mentioned that tour operators like Sister Bay Scenic Boat Tours might not be able to operate their businesses there for much longer.
doorcountydailynews.com
Food pantries well stocked for holiday needs
Although the demand for food pantries can spike during the holidays, Clothe and Feed My People of Door County has yet to see an increase in families seeking help in the past few weeks. Executive Director Estella Huff says the pantry sees about 40 families utilizing the facility monthly. She says the community's generosity has kept the shelves relatively full, although canned foods and lunch meats are always welcomed.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County manure case gets new date, judge
A change in the judge will result in changing the date for three Kewaunee County men alleged to have improperly spread manure in Kewaunee County. Last week, farmer Johannes Wakker, manure hauler Greg Stodola, and agronomist Benjamin Koss were charged with conspiring to commit a crime, discharging liquid manure into state waterways, and falsifying written records related to the farm’s nutrient management plan. The complaint alleges Stodola far exceeded the manure spread on his farmland in late 2019. The amount so far exceeded what Wakker’s permit allowed, resulting in pollution discharges into tributaries leading to Lake Michigan with E. Coli bacteria readings as much as 100 times that would result in the closure of a public beach. The DOJ complaint further states that Stodola created a document that grossly underreported the manure spread by over 1.9 million gallons. Days after being charged with the crimes, Stodola, Koss, and Wakker asked for a new judge to be assigned to the case being tried in Kewaunee County. Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Wisnicky was Kewaunee County’s corporation counsel for separate cases against Wakker in February 2019 and February 2020. Door County Circuit Court Judge David Weber is now assigned to the case, and the new date for the initial appearance is February 1st, 2023.
doorcountydailynews.com
Why donate at Christmas?
As we get closer to the Christmas season most people’s thoughts are occupied with preparations for family gatherings and last-minute shopping ideas. For some however their minds are on recent life changing events which may have put them in dire financial times. They may be sitting down at their tables deciding whether to pay the heating bill or the mortgage payment. They may be choosing between gas in the car or supper.
doorcountydailynews.com
Clippineers score only points in Spartans' wrestling sweep
Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol's Ben Roman did something no other wrestler could do against the Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team: score points for his squad. Roman pinned the Spartans' Brett Yunk in 1:23 for the Clippineers' lone win in a 79-6 loss to the Spartans that was filled with forfeits and other falls. The...
doorcountydailynews.com
Church attendance back on the rise
More than two years after many churches were shuttered due to the pandemic, many congregations are happy to see you back in their pews. According to a Barna Group study published earlier this year, attendance doubled from 2021 to 2022 among American millennials who go to services weekly. Gen-X and Boomers also saw jumps last year. Figures among millennials and Gen-X members attending services weekly are higher than before the pandemic. Part of that reason could be how churches reach out to their area families. Pastor Matthew Sprunger of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kewaunee says they have focused a lot on their Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and other kid-centric programming.
doorcountydailynews.com
Gibraltar girls can't catch Wabeno/Laona
The Gibraltar girls' basketball team faced the #7 Wabeno/Laona Rebels and could not keep up in a 62-25 loss. The Vikings were placed in a 38-10 hole to begin the second half thanks to balanced scoring throughout the Rebels' lineup. The Rebels finished with five players scoring at least eight points.
doorcountydailynews.com
Spartans girls scratched by Tigers
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans girls' basketball team found themselves down by 12 at halftime and could not recover in a 64-53 loss to Wrightstown Friday night. Danielle Bruecker was a wrecker for the Tigers, scoring 13 of her game-high 18 points in the first half to set the pace for her team. Brya Bousley and Elaina Vebaten each scored 12 points for the Tigers with Tara Theunis chipping in 11 points.
Comments / 0