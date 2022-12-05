ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Some NFL media members see Baker Mayfield, 49ers as perfect match

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kq9ud_0jXymdOy00
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

After "Jimmy G." went out during the Niners' Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins, rookie Brock Purdy stepped in for the first extended NFL action of his career and helped the team to a 33-17 victory. Purdy finished the 25-for-37 for 210 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The seventh-round draft pick out of Iowa St. was never supposed to get much playing time this season, however, as Trey Lance opened the campaign as the starter with Garoppolo in line as the backup. Now with both signal-callers done for the year, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the front office must decide whether they want to ride with the rookie or take a chance on the embattled former first overall pick in Mayfield.

With a solid offensive line and an absurd number of offensive weapons (Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk), some are saying that a move to the Bay Area could "save Baker's career."

McCaffrey and Mayfield played five games together this season -- as the latter opened 2022 as the Panthers' starting quarterback -- but the Oklahoma product suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 (ironically against San Francisco) and the running back was traded before Week 7.

