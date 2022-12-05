Read full article on original website
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
Cory Hardrict Is Taking It Hard: Did The Actor Send A Musical Message To Soon-To-Be Ex Wife Tia Mowry?
Actor Cory Hardrict seems to be mulling over his 14-year marriage to actress Tia Mowry. Page Six reports that Hardrict jumped on Instagram Live the day after his soon-to-be ex shared when she knew the exact moment she wanted to file for divorce. Although the “All American” didn’t say a mumbling word in the video, […]
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Queen Latifah Tells Drew Barrymore of the Shocking Moment When Mariah Carey Sang Her Own Song Back to Her
What happens when the Queen of Christmas meets Queen Latifah? We found out on this morning’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when the rapper/singer looked back on her 1993 album “Black Reign” and the Mariah Carey moment that left her shocked. Queen Latifah and host Drew...
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Angela Bassett's Reaction To Keke Palmer's Popular Impression Of Her Is Priceless
The word "iconic" comes to mind.
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt
Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Kirstie Alley Is Survived by Her Two Adopted Children and Grandchildren
On Dec. 5, 2022, it was announced that Cheers and Look Who's Talking Now actress Kirstie Alley had died after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 71. The sad news was shared by Kirstie's two children, Lillie and William Stevenson, who released a touching statement about their mother on Twitter.
Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Is Dead At 60, Someone Charged With Dumping His Body
Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. was found dead, and someone has been charged with dumping the body.
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
‘He Overplayed His Hand And Lost’: David Hyde Pierce Accused Of Being ‘Greedy’ During Frasier Reboot Negotiations Which Led To Producers Retooling Show
Dr. Frasier Crane’s long-awaited return to prime time won’t be the family reunion fans were expecting — thanks to his greedy TV brother, David Hyde Pierce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation said 63-year-old Piece, who played Frasier’s little brother Niles, scuttled plans to bring back the entire case of the top-rated '90s sitcom when he demanded a much larger part in the storylines for his character — and wanted more money, too!“David has become a huge star on Broadway,” explained a source. “He doesn’t need the show, so he decided to leverage his appearance to the hilt....
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
