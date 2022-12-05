ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
PopSugar

Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
The Independent

‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt

Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
RadarOnline

‘He Overplayed His Hand And Lost’: David Hyde Pierce Accused Of Being ‘Greedy’ During Frasier Reboot Negotiations Which Led To Producers Retooling Show

Dr. Frasier Crane’s long-awaited return to prime time won’t be the family reunion fans were expecting — thanks to his greedy TV brother, David Hyde Pierce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation said 63-year-old Piece, who played Frasier’s little brother Niles, scuttled plans to bring back the entire case of the top-rated '90s sitcom when he demanded a much larger part in the storylines for his character — and wanted more money, too!“David has become a huge star on Broadway,” explained a source. “He doesn’t need the show, so he decided to leverage his appearance to the hilt....
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
People

People

