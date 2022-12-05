Breaking: Carolina Panthers Make Stunning Decision On Baker Mayfield

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Following the team's bye this past weekend, the Carolina Panthers have made a shocking roster move on Monday.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are expected to release quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, after being acquired by Carolina this past offseason, will hit waivers when the transaction is finalized later today.

Baker Mayfield will likely finish his time in Carolina with a 1-5 record as the team's starter. Appearing in seven games this season, the former number one pick in the NFL draft completed 57.7 of his passes for 1,313 yards and the same number of touchdowns as interceptions (6).

The quarterback arrived in Carolina this summer after the Cleveland Browns finalized the blockbuster acquisition of former Texans' signal caller Deshaun Watson. Following a strong 2020 campaign from Mayfield, injuries and overall inefficiency in 2021 drove Cleveland to go a different direction.

Several incidents involving Baker, including drama with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, fueled tension in the Browns locker room and in early July, Mayfield was traded to Carolina for a conditional fifth-round pick.

Because of the timing of Mayfield's release, Carolina will send a 2024 fifth-round selection to Cleveland. The pick could have been elevated to a fourth-round selection if Mayfield played 70% of snaps this year for the Panthers.

With Mayfield likely to hit waivers Monday, a team to watch for his next destination could be the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, appeared to suffer a season ending injury in San Francisco's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.

Mayfield's former team, the Carolina Panthers, will travel to Seattle this weekend to take on the Seahawks.