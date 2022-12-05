Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Carter; Fallon; Powder River WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Carter, Fallon, and Powder River. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

CARTER COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO