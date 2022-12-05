ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Celebrate SA New Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in the New Year in the heart of San Antonio! Libby Day with the San Antonio parks foundation is here to tell you all about this years' New Year's Eve celebration! Take a look to learn more!. CELEBRATE SA NYE CELEBRATION. 6 PM - 12:30 AM. DOWNTOWN SAN ANTONIO.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Season of Giving with Mission Park

It's the season of giving, and the Salvation Army of San Antonio needs your help this holiday season. Dick Tips with Mission Park Cares and Josh Robinett from the Salvation Army are here with more on what they need. Take a look to learn more!. MISSION PARK. 210-924-4242. WATCH MISSION...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The San Antonio Brahmas reveal uniforms for the 2023 XFL season

SAN ANTONIO – New XFL team, the San Antonio Brahmas, revealed their brand-new black and yellow uniforms Wednesday. In partnership with Under Armour, each home and away uniform was designed through collaboration with XFL ownership and marketing teams. Each jersey spotlights a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” message from the ownership...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Shop Olmos Park this Saturday

You can enjoy lots of family fun this weekend as you shop local. Shop Olmos Park is this Saturday and Erica LaHood, with LaHood Law Office, is here with all the details on this family event. ‘Shop Olmos Park’ is this Saturday from 10am to 5pm with over 35 businesses...
OLMOS PARK, TX
Local officials react to Brittney Griner being freed in prisoner swap

SAN ANTONIO — It's the return home that has the eyes of the world on San Antonio. Brittney Griner is heading to the Alamo City after being released from Russia. “Given the tension between the United States and Russia, it was actually done rather rapidly,” St. Mary’s Law Professor and Director of the Warrior Defense Project Jeffrey Addicott said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is in urgent need of fosters and adopters right now. SAPA is a last-chance rescue in San Antonio pulling dogs that are often overlooked by other organizations. In 2022 alone, SAPA has saved over 4500 homeless cats and dogs. With your help, we...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet

POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
POTEET, TX
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Felony drug suspect escapes police custody at Northeast Baptist Hospital

WINDCREST, Texas - The Windcrest Police Department has put out an alert Thursday on an escaped felon. Police are looking for Brandon Torrel Epps, who is wanted for escaping police custody, evading with a motor vehicle, as well as several drug charges stemming from an incident on Wednesday. Epps is...
WINDCREST, TX

