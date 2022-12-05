Read full article on original website
Celebrate SA New Year's Eve Celebration
Ring in the New Year in the heart of San Antonio! Libby Day with the San Antonio parks foundation is here to tell you all about this years' New Year's Eve celebration! Take a look to learn more!. CELEBRATE SA NYE CELEBRATION. 6 PM - 12:30 AM. DOWNTOWN SAN ANTONIO.
Season of Giving with Mission Park
It's the season of giving, and the Salvation Army of San Antonio needs your help this holiday season. Dick Tips with Mission Park Cares and Josh Robinett from the Salvation Army are here with more on what they need. Take a look to learn more!. MISSION PARK. 210-924-4242. WATCH MISSION...
The San Antonio Brahmas reveal uniforms for the 2023 XFL season
SAN ANTONIO – New XFL team, the San Antonio Brahmas, revealed their brand-new black and yellow uniforms Wednesday. In partnership with Under Armour, each home and away uniform was designed through collaboration with XFL ownership and marketing teams. Each jersey spotlights a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” message from the ownership...
Shop Olmos Park this Saturday
You can enjoy lots of family fun this weekend as you shop local. Shop Olmos Park is this Saturday and Erica LaHood, with LaHood Law Office, is here with all the details on this family event. ‘Shop Olmos Park’ is this Saturday from 10am to 5pm with over 35 businesses...
Fox News at Nine team buys $2,000 in toys and gifts for 5 families in need
San Antonio — The Fox News at Nine team is back!. “Okay, guys,” Ryan Wolf said to his co-anchors Camilla Rambaldi and Alex Garcia. “It's time to go shopping!”. It's so incredibly special for them to give back once again this year. “Every time we do this...
Local officials react to Brittney Griner being freed in prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO — It's the return home that has the eyes of the world on San Antonio. Brittney Griner is heading to the Alamo City after being released from Russia. “Given the tension between the United States and Russia, it was actually done rather rapidly,” St. Mary’s Law Professor and Director of the Warrior Defense Project Jeffrey Addicott said.
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is in urgent need of fosters and adopters right now. SAPA is a last-chance rescue in San Antonio pulling dogs that are often overlooked by other organizations. In 2022 alone, SAPA has saved over 4500 homeless cats and dogs. With your help, we...
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet
POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
Bexar County announces $20M grants program will launch in January of 2023
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County announced Tuesday that $20 million of funding have been approved to help small businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic and the current state of the economy. It is part of the ARPA grants program and will launch in January. $10 million will go to...
University Health partners with Northside ISD to bring new medical clinic to Westside
SAN ANTONIO - University Health is partnering with the Northside Independent School District on a new clinic that's bringing medical care to an underserved area on the west side of Bexar County. The Jones School-Based Clinic is located in the Shirley Schreiber Building next to Jones Middle School. It's the...
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into guardrail along South Side roadway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on the South Side. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday along the Interstate 35 access road near West Southcross Boulevard. Witnesses told police the motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a guardrail. Several people rushed to...
La Vernia ISD working to keep and recruit teachers by possibly moving to a shorter week
LA VERNIA, TEXAS — It was a packed house for La Vernia ISD Wednesday night as the district looks at possibly moving to a four-day school week. Many parents expressing concerns about the possible change while the district’s teachers said it could help fill a major need. “You...
San Marcos PD searching for 'up-armored' Humvee stolen from U.S. Army Reserve Center
Law enforcement authorities in San Marcos are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen military Humvee. The City of San Marcos says the "up-armored" Humvee was from the the U.S. Army Reserve Center at 2850 Leah Avenue. The says sometime between Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 28,...
Police asking for assistance in who killed a man during drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for fatally shooting a man and injuring his wife. The shooting happened on Nov. 13, 2022, on Randall Avenue, in the downtown area of San Antonio. Police say the victim, 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez, and his wife were parked outside...
Police seek tips after woman's remains found in duffle bag at Northwest Side apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding those responsible in the death of a woman whose remains were dumped back in August at a Northwest Side apartment complex. Police found the remains of Alexandria Melanie Reyes, 28, on Aug. 31 inside a duffle bag in a drainage ditch on a property on the 200-block of West Broadview Drive near Bandera Road.
Felony drug suspect escapes police custody at Northeast Baptist Hospital
WINDCREST, Texas - The Windcrest Police Department has put out an alert Thursday on an escaped felon. Police are looking for Brandon Torrel Epps, who is wanted for escaping police custody, evading with a motor vehicle, as well as several drug charges stemming from an incident on Wednesday. Epps is...
