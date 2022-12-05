ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs Unemployment Insurance Agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has signed a bill that plans to end the unemployment debt in the state. The state took on a loan to pay for unemployment during the pandemic. Now the state has signed into law a plan to close that debt. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates the final portion of the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms

(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law

(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill 5049 passed both chambers on the final day of last week's veto session. State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said seniors will...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Pritzker signs law changing SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The bill amending the controversial SAFE-T Act that passed both chambers of the legislature last week will now become a law. Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law without media present on Tuesday. The bill narrowly passed with only Democratic support at the end of veto session. “I’m pleased that the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Calling in the big guns

Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says

SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Free underwear for ‘all committed persons who menstruate’ passes Illinois statehouse

The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for “all committed persons who menstruate” at no cost to the inmate.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Satanic Temple Display Returns To Illinois Statehouse

Another holiday tradition, of sorts, is back on display at the Illinois State Capitol. The Satanic Temple has once again put up a display in the rotunda, alongside a Nativity scene and a Jewish menorah. Also next to the display is a sign put up by state officials reminding the public that because the Statehouse is a public place, the state cannot legally exclude one group while allowing other religious displays.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Richard Pearson: Challenges to Pritzker’s Proposed Assault Weapon Ban

John Howell is joined by Richard Pearson, Executive Director of the Illinois State Rifle Association. Pritzker has proposed an assault weapons ban, and it is likely to face legal challenges. Pearson and Howell discuss the different pieces of the proposal and how Pearson plans to challenge each of them.
foxillinois.com

74 counties at high, medium level for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Seventy-four counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 9, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 11 compared to the previous week, with 45 counties at...
ILLINOIS STATE
wevv.com

What is in the proposed bill to ban assault weapons in Illinois?

(WSIL) -- Democrats are moving ahead with their plan to ban assault weapons in Illinois. They have now filed legislation in the House and are looking to move quickly on the bill. The proposed legislation, HB 5855 or the "Protect Illinois Communities Act," would not only ban the future sale...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past

The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
foxillinois.com

Satanic holiday display installed at Illinois Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Christmas decorations are back in the Capitol Rotunda for the holiday season. The Satanic Temple's Illinois showcased a satanic display at the Capitol Rotunda on Monday. This year's display has a crocheted snake wrapped around apples and a book. In years past the Satanic Temple's...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois receiving more than $350 million to support small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The expanded program offering through SSBCI will enable Illinois to support small businesses across...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy