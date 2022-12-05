ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Images of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1 Collab Have Emerged

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VZ28_0jXylzXV00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It was initially reported on social media that a new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High that’s designed in collaboration with the highly anticipated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will hit retail in 2023 and now, it appears that a first look at the sneaker project have surfaced.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Xcmade shared images on Instagram of the forthcoming “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” x Air Jordan 1 High and revealed the purported May 2023 release date.

The imagery shared by the accounts reveal that the shoe will don a white-based leather upper but is offset by red overlay panels that appears to be inspired by the visuals featured in the film’s multiverse. Elevating the look of the shoe are premium patent leather details on the Swoosh branding and ankle collar. Rounding out the look of the shoe is a white midsole and a red semi-translucent outsole. The images shared by the leaker accounts doesn’t reveal if there will be co-branding on the shoe, but the classic “Nike Air” logo appears on the tongue tag.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” x Air Jordan 1 High collab will hit retail on May 20, 2023 and the style will be available in full-family sizing. At the time of publication, release details for the collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Air Jordan news, the long awaited release of the Air Jordan 11 “Varsity Red” style will hit retail this Saturday including on the SNKRS app.

