Brooklyn, NY

Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years Together Following NBA Coach's Alleged Affair

A rep for Long confirms to PEOPLE that the engaged couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]" Nia Long and Ime Udoka are going their separate ways. A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization. "The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," the source says. A rep for Long also confirms the couple...
BOSTON, MA
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
