Rep. Janel Brandtjen, barred from closed caucus meetings, running for state Senate

KPVI Newschannel 6
Democrats select nominee for Gordner's state Senate seat
Democratic Party leaders have selected Patricia Lawton, a speech language pathologist from Columbia County, as the nominee for Pennsylvania’s 27th Senatorial District. Lawton will run against a Republican, to be selected Sunday, in a special election on Jan. 31 to fill the vacant seat of John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to join the staff of interim Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward as an attorney.
Don Walton: There was drama the last time a U.S. senator was appointed
The approaching appointment of a new U.S. senator is not filled with much drama unlike the last time a new senator was appointed in Nebraska. When Gov. Kay Orr appointed David Karnes, a 38-year-old Omaha businessman, to fill the seat vacated by the sudden death of Sen. Ed Zorinsky in 1987, it was a surprise choice.
A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023
A record number of women will soon serve in state legislatures, breaking the previous cap of female lawmakers by at least 69 seats and bringing total representation to more than 32%, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. States will have at least 2,376 female lawmakers in 2023,...
Lame-duck Congress set to tackle 'bold, bipartisan' wildlife bill
COVINGTON — Conservationists are hopeful a bipartisan proposal to dedicate $1.4 billion a year to helping at-risk wildlife will get a Senate vote before the end of the year. More than 40 Senators, including 16 Republicans and Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, are cosponsoring the bill. A recent Data for Progress poll found that 86% of voters nationwide support the bill.
