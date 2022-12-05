We're closing in on one-loss UIW vs. unbeaten Sacramento State in the final eight of the FCS football tournament. UIW's Head Coach GJ Kinne already has one playoff win under his belt, and is looking for more before he leaves to take over the Texas State program. Oddly, Sacramento State's head coach Troy Taylor is believed to be a finalist for the vacant Stanford job along side former Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett. So potentially, two lame duck head coaches at these schools in the days ahead, but this match-up is anything but lame! Here's more.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO