Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
This week's Blue Plate goes to El Coco Rayado
SAN ANTONIO - In a city with so many Mexican restaurants to choose from, one business has remained a local favorite and kept customers coming back, cooking up authentic Mexican food with a side of fruit. El Coco Rayado Mexican Restaurant and Fruteria is this week's Blue Plate winner for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean.
foxsanantonio.com
Rowdy River Rally set for Friday night to celebrate UTSA conference champion teams
SAN ANTONIO – A Rowdy River Rally is taking place Friday night at the Arneson River Theatre to celebrate the UTSA Roadrunners’ C-USA champion football and soccer teams. The festivities will be starting around 6:30 p.m., and the rally will be held at 7 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre.
foxsanantonio.com
Electrical hazards make battling a tool yard fire a challenge for San Antonio firefighters
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that happened a Northeast Side tool yard. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Northeast Service Center along Wurzbach Parkway near Thousand Oaks. It took crews a while to knock down the fire at an abandoned building...
foxsanantonio.com
The San Antonio Brahmas reveal uniforms for the 2023 XFL season
SAN ANTONIO – New XFL team, the San Antonio Brahmas, revealed their brand-new black and yellow uniforms Wednesday. In partnership with Under Armour, each home and away uniform was designed through collaboration with XFL ownership and marketing teams. Each jersey spotlights a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” message from the ownership...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio non-profit agency expanding aggressive driving and road rage programs
SAN ANTONIO - You might have witnesses it while driving or have been a victim yourself. Anti-aggressive driving advocates say there has been a recent uptick in road rage incidents. That's why, Community Alliance for Traffic Safety (CATS), a San Antonio non-profit agency, is expanding its aggressive driving and road...
foxsanantonio.com
Music venue says misinformation spread about a recent drag show. Now they've halted events
SAN ANTONIO — A local music venue has cancelled drag events for the rest of 2022 after they said misinformation spread about a child allegedly left unattended at a recent show. We spoke with a local drag queen about what they think is needed to set the record straight.
foxsanantonio.com
Spurs Coyote joined volunteers to give 120 families a decorated Christmas tree
SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of local families are spending the evening around the Christmas tree. Nearly 120 families received a decorated tree Tuesday as part of Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas and Methodist Healthcare's 10th annual Christmas Tree Giveaway. The Spurs Coyote joined volunteers to load the different themed...
foxsanantonio.com
Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say
CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
foxsanantonio.com
Family members continue to search for missing grandmother 12 years after disappearance
SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday marks 12 years since a San Antonio grandmother vanished. Her family is still pleading for answers to her disappearance. 63-year-old Pauline Diaz was last seen on Dec. 7, 2010, while leaving her job at the HEB off Southeast Military and Goliad. Surveillance video spotted her walking to her truck in the parking lot before being approached by a woman.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Department file an at large case of DWI against Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department filed an at-large case of driving while intoxicated against District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, according to a statement. The district attorney’s office said this case, as well as the arrest charge of failure to...
foxsanantonio.com
Local officials react to Brittney Griner being freed in prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO — It's the return home that has the eyes of the world on San Antonio. Brittney Griner is heading to the Alamo City after being released from Russia. “Given the tension between the United States and Russia, it was actually done rather rapidly,” St. Mary’s Law Professor and Director of the Warrior Defense Project Jeffrey Addicott said.
foxsanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is in urgent need of fosters and adopters right now. SAPA is a last-chance rescue in San Antonio pulling dogs that are often overlooked by other organizations. In 2022 alone, SAPA has saved over 4500 homeless cats and dogs. With your help, we...
foxsanantonio.com
Head West Young Men: UIW vs. Sacramento State
We're closing in on one-loss UIW vs. unbeaten Sacramento State in the final eight of the FCS football tournament. UIW's Head Coach GJ Kinne already has one playoff win under his belt, and is looking for more before he leaves to take over the Texas State program. Oddly, Sacramento State's head coach Troy Taylor is believed to be a finalist for the vacant Stanford job along side former Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett. So potentially, two lame duck head coaches at these schools in the days ahead, but this match-up is anything but lame! Here's more.
foxsanantonio.com
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet
POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County announces $20M grants program will launch in January of 2023
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County announced Tuesday that $20 million of funding have been approved to help small businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic and the current state of the economy. It is part of the ARPA grants program and will launch in January. $10 million will go to...
foxsanantonio.com
Making a Statement: Boerne Football
They've blown away every single team they've come across and now the Boerne Greyhounds are just two wins away from a state title. Chapel Hill, the team's next opponent, has been red hot too so it's shaping up to be a Battle Royale in one of the 4a State Semi Finals. Here's more.
foxsanantonio.com
Non-profit volunteers come together to distribute holiday meals
SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of San Antonio families will not have to worry about putting a holiday meal on the table this season. The Najim Charitable Foundation and San Antonio Food Bank are teaming up this month for a few mega distributions. Wednesday, families lined up at Brooks City Base...
foxsanantonio.com
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
foxsanantonio.com
Distractions? What distractions? UIW Football into the Elite 8
UIW Head Coach GJ Kinne was introduced as Texas State's next football coach. In the meantime, his UIW Cardinals are just a few wins away from winning a national championship in the FCS tournament. UIW takes on undefeated Sacramento State on Friday night out west. Here's a preview.
foxsanantonio.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into guardrail along South Side roadway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on the South Side. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday along the Interstate 35 access road near West Southcross Boulevard. Witnesses told police the motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a guardrail. Several people rushed to...
Comments / 0