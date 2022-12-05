ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

This week's Blue Plate goes to El Coco Rayado

SAN ANTONIO - In a city with so many Mexican restaurants to choose from, one business has remained a local favorite and kept customers coming back, cooking up authentic Mexican food with a side of fruit. El Coco Rayado Mexican Restaurant and Fruteria is this week's Blue Plate winner for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The San Antonio Brahmas reveal uniforms for the 2023 XFL season

SAN ANTONIO – New XFL team, the San Antonio Brahmas, revealed their brand-new black and yellow uniforms Wednesday. In partnership with Under Armour, each home and away uniform was designed through collaboration with XFL ownership and marketing teams. Each jersey spotlights a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” message from the ownership...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Spurs Coyote joined volunteers to give 120 families a decorated Christmas tree

SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of local families are spending the evening around the Christmas tree. Nearly 120 families received a decorated tree Tuesday as part of Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas and Methodist Healthcare's 10th annual Christmas Tree Giveaway. The Spurs Coyote joined volunteers to load the different themed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
HOUSTON, TX
Family members continue to search for missing grandmother 12 years after disappearance

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday marks 12 years since a San Antonio grandmother vanished. Her family is still pleading for answers to her disappearance. 63-year-old Pauline Diaz was last seen on Dec. 7, 2010, while leaving her job at the HEB off Southeast Military and Goliad. Surveillance video spotted her walking to her truck in the parking lot before being approached by a woman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local officials react to Brittney Griner being freed in prisoner swap

SAN ANTONIO — It's the return home that has the eyes of the world on San Antonio. Brittney Griner is heading to the Alamo City after being released from Russia. “Given the tension between the United States and Russia, it was actually done rather rapidly,” St. Mary’s Law Professor and Director of the Warrior Defense Project Jeffrey Addicott said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is in urgent need of fosters and adopters right now. SAPA is a last-chance rescue in San Antonio pulling dogs that are often overlooked by other organizations. In 2022 alone, SAPA has saved over 4500 homeless cats and dogs. With your help, we...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Head West Young Men: UIW vs. Sacramento State

We're closing in on one-loss UIW vs. unbeaten Sacramento State in the final eight of the FCS football tournament. UIW's Head Coach GJ Kinne already has one playoff win under his belt, and is looking for more before he leaves to take over the Texas State program. Oddly, Sacramento State's head coach Troy Taylor is believed to be a finalist for the vacant Stanford job along side former Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett. So potentially, two lame duck head coaches at these schools in the days ahead, but this match-up is anything but lame! Here's more.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet

POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
POTEET, TX
Making a Statement: Boerne Football

They've blown away every single team they've come across and now the Boerne Greyhounds are just two wins away from a state title. Chapel Hill, the team's next opponent, has been red hot too so it's shaping up to be a Battle Royale in one of the 4a State Semi Finals. Here's more.
BOERNE, TX
Non-profit volunteers come together to distribute holiday meals

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of San Antonio families will not have to worry about putting a holiday meal on the table this season. The Najim Charitable Foundation and San Antonio Food Bank are teaming up this month for a few mega distributions. Wednesday, families lined up at Brooks City Base...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Distractions? What distractions? UIW Football into the Elite 8

UIW Head Coach GJ Kinne was introduced as Texas State's next football coach. In the meantime, his UIW Cardinals are just a few wins away from winning a national championship in the FCS tournament. UIW takes on undefeated Sacramento State on Friday night out west. Here's a preview.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

