Agricultural manufacturing company investing $12.5 million to build new factory in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An Iowa-based company that manufactures tilling blades and other agricultural and construction tools is investing $12.5 million to open a new facility in Graves County, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The plant is expected to create 80 jobs. The governor's office says Osmundson Mfg....
Delay Projected In Trigg Schools Vocational Renovation
With any large construction project, comes the potential for delays and tough discoveries. Trigg County’s Board of Education received such news Thursday night, when Director of Operations Matt Ladd had to unfortunately relay that in the process of preparing the vocational building for its grant-paid renovation, contractors from A&K Construction have uncovered a bit of a snag.
Pennyrile Electric’s Gates Named Cadiz-Trigg EDC Board Chair
Board members from the Cadiz-Trigg County Economic Development Commission and Industrial Development Authority elected new leadership early Thursday morning, when Alan Gates was approved as board chair. Currently the President/CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric Community Cooperative, Gates supplants Trigg County’s Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander — who’s moving on to civilian life...
Connie Allen Selected As Cadiz City Clerk
Former Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Connie Allen will be the next Cadiz City Clerk. Cadiz Mayor Todd King told the News Edge Thursday night he offered the position to Allen and she had accepted. Mayor King says he received several applications and after conducting interviews earlier this...
Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms
In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
Double D Group LLC To Invest In Greenville, Muhlenberg County
Less than a 40-minute drive from downtown Hopkinsville, good news came to the city of Greenville and Muhlenberg County Wednesday afternoon — when Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of Double D Group LLC to the Pennyrile region. Focused on food, beverage and agritech production, the protein-producing company has...
One year later: Looking back at the deadly, devastating western Kentucky tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. — It was an unforgettable night in Kentucky. Nearly 20 tornadoes ripped through the western part of the state on Dec. 10 into the early morning of Dec. 11, leaving a giant trail of death and destruction. A year later, communities continue to rebuild. On the anniversary...
Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board
A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
Mayfield, Princeton police graduate training academy
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that some 31 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth recently were graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy. Class members underwent some 800 hours of instruction in 20 weeks. Among the new graduates are Marco A. Ortiz-Guerrero, Mayfield Police...
Habitat For Humanity nearly finished rebuilding its first home in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky — Brick by brick, board by board. The small town of Dawson Springs is rebuilding a year after one of the worst tornadoes in Kentucky history. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity started working on new construction as soon as the rubble and debris were cleared. Days...
Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project. Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
Community finds God’s grace in rebuilding after western Kentucky tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KT) — As the one-year anniversary approaches of a historic tornado that ravaged this community, ministry leaders see God’s grace in the midst of a years-long rebuilding process. “We have seen an outpouring of God’s grace upon people, but we are nowhere near being out...
Meet Trigg County Youth Leadership Class Members – Part One
Trigg County Youth Leadership class members say they are getting a new view of the county where they live thanks to the program this year. The fifteen-member youth leadership class visited with The Edge Media Group Tuesday, December 6, to learn about media and communications. Each of the class members visited the WKDZ Country Club about what they are learning in the class.
One year later: Dawson Springs family finds hope in community after deadly tornadoes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This weekend will mark one year since deadly tornados ripped through parts of Western Kentucky, killing dozens. While homes have been rebuilt and physical injuries have healed, there’s still a drastic need for help. Inside the Life Center at Christ Tabernacle Church in Princeton, Kentucky,...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
John Thomas McGee, 81, of Cadiz
Private memorial services for 81-year-old John Thomas McGee will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Daughters Faith (Jay) Hebert of Cadiz, and Donna McGee of Beverly, West Virginia;. Three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Travis Passes Ty as Lyons Roll Past Livingston Central (w/PHOTOS)
Tuesday night was a night to celebrate and a night to rebound from their first loss of the season for the Lyon County Lyons. Led by another big night from the ‘Three Amigos’, the Lyons scored the final 21 points of the opening quarter and rolled on to an 87-40 win over the Livingston Central Cardinals at Jason White Gymnasium.
FNB Bank Presents Spirit Card Donation To Trigg County
The Trigg County School District will have additional funding for student services thanks to FNB Bank Spirit Card donation. FNB Bank Trigg County Market President Kyle Hensley recently presented a $10,000 check to Trigg County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Karen Solise, District Chief Financial Officer Holly Greene, and Community Education Coordinator Sarah Elliott. The donations came from the 3rd quarter debit card donations from use of the FNB debit card.
PHOTOS – Trigg Youth Leadership Class Experiences Media Day
The 2022 Trigg County Youth Leadership Class spent Tuesday, December 6, with The Edge Media Group. Class members visited with the WKDZ Country Club with Alan and Allen where they talked about their experiences in the class. Trigg Youth Leadership Class Experiences Media Day.
