Trigg County, KY

wkdzradio.com

Delay Projected In Trigg Schools Vocational Renovation

With any large construction project, comes the potential for delays and tough discoveries. Trigg County’s Board of Education received such news Thursday night, when Director of Operations Matt Ladd had to unfortunately relay that in the process of preparing the vocational building for its grant-paid renovation, contractors from A&K Construction have uncovered a bit of a snag.
wkdzradio.com

Pennyrile Electric’s Gates Named Cadiz-Trigg EDC Board Chair

Board members from the Cadiz-Trigg County Economic Development Commission and Industrial Development Authority elected new leadership early Thursday morning, when Alan Gates was approved as board chair. Currently the President/CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric Community Cooperative, Gates supplants Trigg County’s Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander — who’s moving on to civilian life...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Connie Allen Selected As Cadiz City Clerk

Former Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Connie Allen will be the next Cadiz City Clerk. Cadiz Mayor Todd King told the News Edge Thursday night he offered the position to Allen and she had accepted. Mayor King says he received several applications and after conducting interviews earlier this...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms

In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Double D Group LLC To Invest In Greenville, Muhlenberg County

Less than a 40-minute drive from downtown Hopkinsville, good news came to the city of Greenville and Muhlenberg County Wednesday afternoon — when Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of Double D Group LLC to the Pennyrile region. Focused on food, beverage and agritech production, the protein-producing company has...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
GREENVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board

A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield, Princeton police graduate training academy

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that some 31 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth recently were graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy. Class members underwent some 800 hours of instruction in 20 weeks. Among the new graduates are Marco A. Ortiz-Guerrero, Mayfield Police...
MAYFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project.  Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wkdzradio.com

Meet Trigg County Youth Leadership Class Members – Part One

Trigg County Youth Leadership class members say they are getting a new view of the county where they live thanks to the program this year. The fifteen-member youth leadership class visited with The Edge Media Group Tuesday, December 6, to learn about media and communications. Each of the class members visited the WKDZ Country Club about what they are learning in the class.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

John Thomas McGee, 81, of Cadiz

Private memorial services for 81-year-old John Thomas McGee will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Daughters Faith (Jay) Hebert of Cadiz, and Donna McGee of Beverly, West Virginia;. Three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
CADIZ, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Travis Passes Ty as Lyons Roll Past Livingston Central (w/PHOTOS)

Tuesday night was a night to celebrate and a night to rebound from their first loss of the season for the Lyon County Lyons. Led by another big night from the ‘Three Amigos’, the Lyons scored the final 21 points of the opening quarter and rolled on to an 87-40 win over the Livingston Central Cardinals at Jason White Gymnasium.
SMITHLAND, KY
wkdzradio.com

FNB Bank Presents Spirit Card Donation To Trigg County

The Trigg County School District will have additional funding for student services thanks to FNB Bank Spirit Card donation. FNB Bank Trigg County Market President Kyle Hensley recently presented a $10,000 check to Trigg County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Karen Solise, District Chief Financial Officer Holly Greene, and Community Education Coordinator Sarah Elliott. The donations came from the 3rd quarter debit card donations from use of the FNB debit card.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

PHOTOS – Trigg Youth Leadership Class Experiences Media Day

The 2022 Trigg County Youth Leadership Class spent Tuesday, December 6, with The Edge Media Group. Class members visited with the WKDZ Country Club with Alan and Allen where they talked about their experiences in the class. Trigg Youth Leadership Class Experiences Media Day.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

