South Carolina analyst expected to join Trent Dilfer’s staff at UAB

One of Shane Beamer’s South Carolina staffers is on the move.

USC offensive analyst Nick Coleman is expected to join Trent Dilfer’s staff at UAB as an offensive assistant, a source confirmed to The State on Monday. A deal should be finalized in the coming days.

Doug Samuels of Football Scoop first reported the news earlier in the day.

Coleman just concluded his second season on the South Carolina staff after landing in Columbia, at least in part, via his past time working with former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

The former Middle Tennessee State quarterback has previously served as an offensive coordinator at Murray State, Faulkner University — an NAIA school in Alabama — and in the Mississippi junior college system. Coleman was also the quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator at Tennessee Tech during Satterfield’s tenure there as head coach.

Coleman was heavily involved with the coaching and recruiting of quarterbacks during his time in Columbia. He was also one of the few people on South Carolina’s staff with play-calling experience and was a possible candidate to call plays in the Gator Bowl following Satterfield’s departure to Nebraska .

UAB announced the hiring of Dilfer, a Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback and high school coach in Tennessee, last week.