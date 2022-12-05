"No more days," the Phoenix Mercury wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning. "She's coming home." Brittney Griner was scheduled to arrive on United States soil later Thursday, 294 days after she was arrested in Russia on Feb. 17. The U.S. Department of State declared the NCAA, WNBA and Olympic champion wrongfully detained on May 3, a move that allowed the Mercury and WNBA to speak out on her behalf. It eventually led to a prisoner exchange.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO