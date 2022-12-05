ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James on return of Brittney Griner: 'It's a great day'

Britney Griner is a free woman after 294 days behind bars in Russia, to the relief of just about everyone in the basketball world. That includes LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star applauded Griner's return during his "The Shop" alternate stream of "Thursday Night Football," several hours after it was reported Russia had agreed to release her in exchange for convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout.
Report: Hawks' Dejounte Murray expected to miss two weeks with ankle injury

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick. Murray appeared to suffer the injury Wednesday night in a 113- 89 loss to the New York Knicks where he was seen landing on Knicks guard RJ Barrett's foot as he came down from a baseline jumper.
ATLANTA, GA
Where does Aaron Judge's new $360 million Yankees contract rank among the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL?

Slugging outfielder Aaron Judge chose pinstripes for life on Wednesday when he and the New York Yankees reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract. While a long-term deal for Judge was always going to be at least $300 million, the 30-year-old made a bet on himself during spring training and turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from the Yankees.
What the WNBA is doing to incentivize its players to stay home instead of going overseas

"No more days," the Phoenix Mercury wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning. "She's coming home." Brittney Griner was scheduled to arrive on United States soil later Thursday, 294 days after she was arrested in Russia on Feb. 17. The U.S. Department of State declared the NCAA, WNBA and Olympic champion wrongfully detained on May 3, a move that allowed the Mercury and WNBA to speak out on her behalf. It eventually led to a prisoner exchange.
ARIZONA STATE

