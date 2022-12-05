ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

So let me get this right, players can leave whenever they want but coaches can’t? 🤔 people are so sensitive now,

Ur A Dumb Ass
3d ago

This is a joke, right???? The majority of CFHC’s lie to recruits and their players!!!!

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job

Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
JACKSON, MS
atozsports.com

Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Baker Mayfield's Wife This Week

Baker Mayfield and all those close to him have had a hectic year so far. The NFL quarterback was traded away from his longtime Cleveland Browns organization earlier this year, making his way over to Charlotte to play for the Carolina Panthers. After he was released earlier this week, he's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Announces His Decision On Expansion

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren doesn't plan on making any more additions to the already-growing conference. USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, moving the conference to 16 teams. Warren says the conference is done expanding "for now," per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SEC...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors

Over the weekend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his birthday with a trip to watch the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The part-owner of the Bucks was celebrating his 39th birthday - and he wasn't doing it alone. He was also spotted sitting next to another important person.
MILWAUKEE, WI
