ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location

The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Liquor Approved for New Downtown Eatery

(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is helping a new restaurant downtown by allowing it to expand its alcoholic beverage offerings. The La Porte City Council approved a three-way liquor license for Bon Viet by a unanimous vote Monday night. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said the liquor license allows beer, wine, and liquor to be part of the menu. Beer and wine have been served there since the restaurant opened at the former T-Berry’s Diner at 501 Lincolnway.
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays

The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing

NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site

(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
LA PORTE, IN
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Revisiting a Polish cuisine classic

Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview. Carryout saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and World...
BROADVIEW, IL
nwi.life

Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
NEW BUFFALO, MI
panoramanow.com

NWI Christmas Tree Farms

Our family has always made it a tradition to go out in to the country and cut our own Christmas tree – just like they did on National Lampoons’ Christmas Vacation, (only without the fire) We have listed below several places that offer live trees. Contrary to popular belief, cutting down a live tree is not bad for the environment. (See our last paragraph for more on this.) It’s a great way to show your kids where trees come from and teach that there is more to this world than just sidewalks and streets.
LA PORTE, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Jimmy John’s- and Little Caesars-anchored retail center, a 3,412-square-foot retail property in Chesterton, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive...
CHESTERTON, IN
laportecounty.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, December 8 – 11

The Region is ramping up for Christmas and making a big effort to make sure everyone is included! Whether it's through dedicated toy drives, holiday performances, or special offers to help wrap up gift shopping, many community favorites are making sure Northwest Indiana radiates with holiday joy this weekend. There’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy with family and friends!
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Find the perfect holiday gift when shopping local at Goodwill

You don’t have to travel far to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list. Northwest Indiana has hundreds of businesses throughout Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties, making shopping local a breeze at any time of year, but especially so during the holiday season. If you’re on the hunt for a unique find at a great price, consider Goodwill Industries of Michiana. With many locations throughout the Region, it’s easier than ever to find everything you’re looking for and more this Christmas.
LA PORTE, IN
thesouthlandjournal.com

Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness

Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness (Gary, IN) – Committed to the overall health of communities of color, the Northern Indiana Chapter of the Links, Inc. will once again celebrate Men’s Health and Wellness on Saturday, December 10th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 3491 Broadway in Gary. This free event is open to the public and will feature health presentations focused on areas threatening the lives and wellbeing of African Americans men including chronic kidney disease, diabetes, prostate cancer and high cholesterol.
GARY, IN
harborcountry-news.com

Firefighters battle blaze at house in Three Oaks

THREE OAKS — A raging house fire at 11 Maple Street in Three Oaks was extinguished on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4. Three Oaks Fire Chief Dave Flick said the home was unoccupied and under renovation, and no one was injured while the blaze was being extinguished. He said Three...
THREE OAKS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy