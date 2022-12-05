Read full article on original website
One dead in motorcycle crash south of Wichita
Sedgwick County EMS and first responders are working a crash south of Wichita where one person has died.
Watch: Water break closes off part of major road in west Wichita
A water break near a major intersection in west Wichita caused the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) to temporarily close off the area Tuesday afternoon.
A new traffic detour at Wichita's north junction
KDOT’s Tom Hein joins us on a foggy morning in Wichita, and a day where a ramp at the north junction will close for approximately 2 months. The ramp from K-254 to southbound I-135 closed this morning and Tom gives us details on the detour.
kfdi.com
1 Critical After Early Morning Crash in Wichita
One person was critically injured in a crash early Friday morning. The crash happened around midnight in the 2300 block of N. Market and resulted in the area being shut down for some time afterward. Information about the victim and the cause of the crash has not been released. [Photo:...
Contractor causes water break in west Wichita
A water main break in west Wichita blocked traffic for a short time. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Ridge Rd., just south of Douglas.
KWCH.com
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
City breaks ground on a new east Wichita police substation. Here’s where it will be
$9.2 million of the $10.6 million project is being paid for with federal COVID-19 relief money.
Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
KWCH.com
Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business
The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
Wichita man sentenced for W. Kellogg SWAT standoff
A Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection to a standoff that happened on West Kellogg in January.
kfdi.com
Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
KAKE TV
Fatal crash in North Wichita Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two vehicle crash has taken the life of one and sent another to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. Dispatch has confirmed that a fatal crash took place at the intersection of Hydraulic and 85th St. N. around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. One person was...
Police identify woman, 63, who died in collision in Park City on Tuesday morning
The woman was from Valley Center.
South Wichita elementary school closes because of staff illnesses, lack of substitutes
The school plans to reopen Monday.
Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violence
WICHITA, Kan. - Sadly, in Wichita, teachers are increasingly becoming victims of violence. In the past year, there have been more than ten reported cases of violence against Wichita educators. This troubling trend highlights a growing culture of violence that permeates our schools and society as a whole.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temps, showers arrive for some overnight
Temperatures climb above our seasonal average this afternoon. We reach into the low 50s across the state, with cloud cover gradually increasing over the course of the day. It will be a great weekend to get out and about! Temperatures stay mild through the weekend, with highs in the low 50s. We will see a healthy mix of clouds and sunshine, with rain chances expected late tonight.
