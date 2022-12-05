ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

kfdi.com

1 Critical After Early Morning Crash in Wichita

One person was critically injured in a crash early Friday morning. The crash happened around midnight in the 2300 block of N. Market and resulted in the area being shut down for some time afterward. Information about the victim and the cause of the crash has not been released. [Photo:...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Fatal crash in North Wichita Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two vehicle crash has taken the life of one and sent another to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. Dispatch has confirmed that a fatal crash took place at the intersection of Hydraulic and 85th St. N. around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. One person was...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
PARK CITY, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temps, showers arrive for some overnight

Temperatures climb above our seasonal average this afternoon. We reach into the low 50s across the state, with cloud cover gradually increasing over the course of the day. It will be a great weekend to get out and about! Temperatures stay mild through the weekend, with highs in the low 50s. We will see a healthy mix of clouds and sunshine, with rain chances expected late tonight.
KANSAS STATE

