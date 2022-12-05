ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Missing Hattiesburg man found dead

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRhnx_0jXyjV2Z00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a missing man was found dead.

Police said they were notified on Sunday, December 4 of a deceased person off of Lakeview Road around 3:00 p.m. They said the person was identified as 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett.

Employee accused of stealing $5K from Hattiesburg Walmart

Bennett was reported missing to Hattiesburg police on November 22, 2022.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said Bennett’s body will be sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to determine his cause of death.

Related
WJTV 12

1 arrested, 1 wanted for William Carey Parkway shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested one man and are searching for another after a shooting on William Carey Parkway. The shooting happened on Tuesday, December 6 around 1:00 p.m. Police said there was only one minor injury during the shooting, which stemmed from an ongoing argument between individuals. The person who was injured […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Girlfriend of Jones County shooting suspect arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said they arrested the girlfriend of the man who is wanted in connection to a shooting near Moselle. Investigators said Tyrae Cooley, 46, was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension. They said they discovered evidence of her involvement in helping Stephen Poole evade apprehension. Cooley is expected […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot during domestic incident in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said a 51-year-old man was injured in a domestic-related shooting. Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, December 5. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the victim arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect wanted in South Pointe Wine & Liquor burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the suspect, shown in the video, broke into South Pointe Wine & Liquor on Highway 49 on Monday. If you can identify the suspect, please contact...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman charged in death of unborn child in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman has been charged for the death of an unborn child in a 2021 Jones County crash. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Rikki Blackwell, 34, was driving a vehicle which collided with another vehicle driven by a pregnant woman on December 21, 2021, on Moselle Seminary Road. Investigators […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday. “On Wednesday, 12/07/22,...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Dismembered body found in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River County deputies are investigating after a dismembered body was found this weekend. The Sun Herald reported the body was found on Saturday, December 3 in an area near Burge and Reyer Road. Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said the body of the 24-year-old male has been […]
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident

A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist. The crash happened on Highway 98 in Walthall County just after 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5. According to MHP, a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross, of Columbia, was traveling east on Highway 98 […]
WALTHALL COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile suspect (identified as male) threatened to bring a gun to Taylorsville Attendance Center after a reported domestic incident with the suspect’s girlfriend on Monday, Dec. 5.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season. JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday. Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

16-year-old student stabbed at Mendenhall High School

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are investigating after a 16-year-old female student was stabbed at Mendenhall High School. Investigators said they responded to the school just after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. They said school staff members had already separated two female students and secured the area. According to deputies, two […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One driver was seriously injured and another hurt when a GMC pickup collided with an 18-wheeler early Monday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Mississippi 29. Shortly after noon, Calhoun, Boggy and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to a two-vehicle accident involving an...
JONES COUNTY, MS
Community Policy