Missing Hattiesburg man found dead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a missing man was found dead.

Police said they were notified on Sunday, December 4 of a deceased person off of Lakeview Road around 3:00 p.m. They said the person was identified as 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett.

Bennett was reported missing to Hattiesburg police on November 22, 2022.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said Bennett’s body will be sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to determine his cause of death.

