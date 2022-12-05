ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

WTAP

Fatal crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 180 restricted after rollover crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m. According to initial reports, the crash happened in the 8000 block of Route 180. First responders on the scene said one person was trapped inside the wreckage.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Serious Rollover Crash Outside of Laurelville

LAURELVILLE – A single-vehicle rollover occured in the area of 8995 SR-180 around 4 pm on Thursday. Accoridng to early reports the vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its top trapping someone inside, reports came in that the vehicle then caught fire. When the fire department got on the scene they reported that the car was smoking but not on fire, but the person was trapped inside.
LAURELVILLE, OH
Times Gazette

Thirty-six months for assaulting officers

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Truck hits bicyclist near Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a crash along Route 28 in Ross County. According to initial reports, a truck hit a person on a bicycle. First responders at the scene said the bicyclist was suffering from an apparent leg injury. The individual was transported to Adena...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

Man arrested on firearms theft charge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

A deputy’s quick actions save a motorist from drowning

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorist is lucky to be alive today thanks to a Franklin County deputy. According to the sheriff’s office, a 9-1-1 call came in Thursday afternoon regarding a vehicle that had went into the water at Alton Darby Creek near the area of Walker Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in rollover crash on Route 56

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident shortly after 11 a.m. today. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the area of Route 56 just east of Huber-Hitler Road in Pickaway County. Initial reports say the driver lost control on a...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Witnesses Report Drunk Man, Police Arrest Two Drunk Men That Look Alike, Both Charged

Nelsonville – Two reports to police fit the description of two men who were both arrested on the same day for intoxicated crimes. According to the Nelsonville Police on 12/3/22 08:19PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a male in the Kroger parking lot and noted that the individual was extremely intoxicated. It was also determined that the individual had a Felony, no bond warrant out of Hocking County and a Minor Misdemeanor Warrant for Petty Theft. Carl Hart was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

High school students killed in Clinton County head-on crash

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two high school students were killed Tuesday in a Clinton County head-on crash. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, died at the scene of the wreck on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near I-71, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
CLARKSVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects

Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man loses drugs in Chillicothe gas station parking lot

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 760 North Bridge Street, on Saturday, after an employee called and said a customer had found narcotics in a brown pouch in the parking lot. Officers responded to the scene and spoke...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
informerpress.com

Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money

A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

