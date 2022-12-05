Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Ohio State Police: Driver killed after striking dump truck in Athens County
ATHENS, Ohio (WCHS) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Athens County, Ohio. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville died after his vehicle struck the back of a dump truck Thursday while traveling westbound on Route 50 near River Road in Athens, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WTAP
Fatal crash in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 180 restricted after rollover crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m. According to initial reports, the crash happened in the 8000 block of Route 180. First responders on the scene said one person was trapped inside the wreckage.
sciotopost.com
Update – Serious Rollover Crash Outside of Laurelville
LAURELVILLE – A single-vehicle rollover occured in the area of 8995 SR-180 around 4 pm on Thursday. Accoridng to early reports the vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its top trapping someone inside, reports came in that the vehicle then caught fire. When the fire department got on the scene they reported that the car was smoking but not on fire, but the person was trapped inside.
Times Gazette
Thirty-six months for assaulting officers
A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Truck hits bicyclist near Chillicothe
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a crash along Route 28 in Ross County. According to initial reports, a truck hit a person on a bicycle. First responders at the scene said the bicyclist was suffering from an apparent leg injury. The individual was transported to Adena...
WTAP
Man arrested on firearms theft charge
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. has highest number of distracted driving crashes in southern Ohio
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Ross County has the highest number of crashes involving distracted drivers in southern Ohio. Since 2017, the patrol reports that over 620 vehicle crashes have occurred in the county. In 2022 alone, there have been 40 vehicle accidents, one...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
A deputy’s quick actions save a motorist from drowning
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorist is lucky to be alive today thanks to a Franklin County deputy. According to the sheriff’s office, a 9-1-1 call came in Thursday afternoon regarding a vehicle that had went into the water at Alton Darby Creek near the area of Walker Road.
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Woman Found Guilty of Trafficking Fentanyl
SCIOTO – Judge Mark Kuhn of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas sentenced a Michigan woman to 20.5 – 26 years in prison after she was convicted by a jury following a 2 day trial on November 29, 2022. Candace D. Guice, 24, of Ecorse, Michigan, a...
sciotopost.com
Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Indicted on Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after Fatal Crash
Chillicothe – A 36-year-old Chillicothe man is in jail and has been indicted for a crash into a home in August that killed a man. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Pleasant Valley Road at approximately one-tenth of a mile northwest of SR 104.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in rollover crash on Route 56
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident shortly after 11 a.m. today. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the area of Route 56 just east of Huber-Hitler Road in Pickaway County. Initial reports say the driver lost control on a...
Coroner rules 4-year-old Columbus girl's drowning death accidental
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The death of a 4-year-old girl who was found in a retention pond in north Columbus earlier this year was ruled as an accidental drowning, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. Esther Mutivito was reported missing on Sept. 2 and found in a pond near...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Witnesses Report Drunk Man, Police Arrest Two Drunk Men That Look Alike, Both Charged
Nelsonville – Two reports to police fit the description of two men who were both arrested on the same day for intoxicated crimes. According to the Nelsonville Police on 12/3/22 08:19PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a male in the Kroger parking lot and noted that the individual was extremely intoxicated. It was also determined that the individual had a Felony, no bond warrant out of Hocking County and a Minor Misdemeanor Warrant for Petty Theft. Carl Hart was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Fox 19
High school students killed in Clinton County head-on crash
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two high school students were killed Tuesday in a Clinton County head-on crash. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, died at the scene of the wreck on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near I-71, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects
Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man loses drugs in Chillicothe gas station parking lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 760 North Bridge Street, on Saturday, after an employee called and said a customer had found narcotics in a brown pouch in the parking lot. Officers responded to the scene and spoke...
informerpress.com
Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money
A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
Clinton-Massie HS students killed in Tuesday night Clinton County crash
18-year-old Rosalinda Mendoza and 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie were killed in a Tuesday night crash along State Route 73 in Clinton County.
