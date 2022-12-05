ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike severs ties with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy

By Ben Rohrbach, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Nike has severed all ties with Kyrie Irving a month after the apparel company suspended its partnership with the Brooklyn Nets point guard amid controversy, a spokesperson told The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Irving platformed a film full of antisemitic tropes on Twitter in early November. His initial refusal to apologize or condemn the film's contents earned suspensions from both the Nets and Nike. The apparel company also canceled its launch of Irving's next signature shoe, the Kyrie 8, from one of its most popular lines.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," a statement from Nike said last month at the time of Irving's suspension. "To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

Days later, Nike co-founder Phil Knight told CNBC his company's relationship with Irving was likely over.

"I would doubt that we go back," he said. "But I don’t know for sure."

Knight added, "Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can’t abide by and that’s why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that."

is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

