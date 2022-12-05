ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Suspect in pajamas threatened officers with fire extinguisher: report

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
 4 days ago

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man in his pajamas was arrested Friday afternoon after police say he threatened officers with a fire extinguisher.

Cleveland Pope III, 34, is charged with disorderly conduct after police say he led officers on a chase from Eastwood Mall just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Residence Inn at the mall after mall security called in to report that Pope was trespassing, according to a police report.

Pope was wearing pajama pants when police caught up with him behind the Regal Cinemas. When police attempted to stop Pope, he ran away and would not obey commands, according to the police report.

The officer called for backup and chased Pope to behind the Outback Steakhouse, where the officer said Pope “took an aggressive posture towards me and placed his fist in front of his chest in a fighting position,” according to the police report.

Pope then ran in between vehicles and into the At Home Store, where more officers arrived. They chased Pope into At Home, the report stated.

According to the police report, Pope then picked up a fire extinguisher and held it in front of him, pointing it at the officers. Then, an officer used a stun gun on Pope and took him into custody.

Pope, who police say had warrants for his arrest, is now facing charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct as a result of the incident.

WKBN

